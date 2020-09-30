Three employees at a care facility in Hagerstown, Md., called the Potomac Center, have been arrested on charges of abuse of a resident there.
The facility in Hagerstown has no connection with the similarly named Potomac Center in Romney, which serves developmentally delayed children and adults.
In Hagerstown Monday, the trio was charged with second-degree assault and abusing of a vulnerable adult stemming from an altercation on Sept. 17.
* * *
The Martinsburg V.A. Medical Center has opened a drive-through flu clinic for the veterans it serves.
If you are a Veteran enrolled in the Department of Veterans Affairs health care system and have a V.A. ID card, you have options for receiving your flu shot.
A flu shot drive-through clinic is located at the Martinsburg center’s parking lot O. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Shots are also available at the center’s 7 satellite offices, including the ones in Petersburg and Cumberland.
* * *
The Romney Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants throughout town in a couple of weeks.
Flushing began Monday and ends by Oct. 9, taking off Sunday, Oct. 4.
When hydrants are flushed, discoloration of the water occurs. The discoloration and turbulent water are in no way harmful to your health.
Residents should check both hot and cold water for discoloration before doing any laundry or dishwashing. If water is discolored, house lines should be flushed through all available spigots until the water runs clear again.
* * *
Each veterans organization in the state will receive a $5,000 grant from the state to help replace funds lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the awards, totaling just shy of $1.4 million, on Friday.
