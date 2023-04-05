Food, drink prices battle inflation
AUGUSTA – The Hampshire County Fair Board held its kick-off meeting last Tuesday, with plans already well under way for everything from entertainment to food services for this year’s fair, to be held July 23-29.
Entertainment for the first two nights will be the pageants – the queens’ pageant on Monday and the junior pageant on Tuesday.
Monday night pageant organizer Brenda Pyles offered the board a choice between continuing the fair’s association with the Miss America pageant and just holding an old-fashioned local fair pageant. The board voted unanimously to continue with the Miss America pageant, allowing winners to go on to compete at the state level.
Junior pageant organizer Kathy Buckler could not attend, but had told Pyles she will begin advertising for contestants after Easter.
Fair Board Chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates announced that Ryan Stevenson, winner of the Gospel Music Association Dove Award for contemporary recorded song of the year in 2017 for “Eye of the Storm,” will perform Wednesday night. He will give just one performance, beginning at 7 p.m.
Thursday will be parade night, with the parade starting at 6:30. It will be followed by an open mic night on the fair stage beginning at 8 p.m.
Friday the truck and tractor pull will start at 6 p.m., and Glen Shelton, a performer from Virginia who has had a couple of songs in the Top 25 Country, will perform at 7 and again at 9 p.m.
Saturday will bring the car show at 9 a.m., the chainsaw competition at 11, the mud bog at 3 and the livestock sale at 5.
Dawn Rix, the Nashville recording artist who was unable to perform last year after she came down with Covid during fair week, will be asked if she is available to perform.
Admission will remain $1 on Thursday (parade night), and be $5 for the rest of the week. Passes for the full week will be available, and will again cost $20.
Carnival rides will cost $10 on Tuesday, $15 on Monday and Wednesday and $20 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The fair board continues to struggle with rising food prices. The increased cost of ingredients means prices will have to go up. Hamburgers are likely to cost $3.50 this year, cheeseburgers $4 and French fries $3.
Buying two beeves and having them butchered by Wayne’s Meats will again give them quality hamburger at a reasonable price, plus steaks to be auctioned by FFA and prime rib for the Friday night fair dinner.
This year they will buy one beef from Windy Acres Farm, and the farm will donate the other (Oates will give them a donation letter from the fair, which is a registered nonprofit, though they said it was not necessary).
The rising price of soda has been a problem the last few years, and Oates has found no way to hold the price down. He points out to people who tell him to buy soda at Walmart that they go through 300 cases of soda during fair week.
Since Coke has raised its prices, Oates reached out to Pepsi. He found everyone has raised prices $4 a case, and said he saw no benefit in switching, especially since it would mean no Mountain Dew or Dr. Pepper.
He asked about using smaller, cheaper bottles – 16.9 ounces instead of 20, and found the smaller bottles are only available to convenience stores.
Sodas are therefore likely to cost $2.50 at the fair this year.
Parking was a problem on Saturday last year, as is two-way traffic on the narrow fairgrounds road. This year the road will be one-way. Cars will enter through the first entrance off Fairgrounds Road, and exit at the back.
A handicapped parking area will be provided behind the fairgrounds stage, and Oates is discussing using the Hope Christian Church in Augusta for satellite parking, with fairgoers transported in the church bus.
The fair board is composed of representatives from the Ruritan clubs that put on the fair, and will continue meeting monthly up to the fair.
