Homegrown corn arrives just in time for holiday
First the good news for traditionalists: Hampshire County-grown sweet corn will be available for those 4th-of-July picnics this weekend.
Spring Valley Farms had its first corn picked Monday and on sale Tuesday. Since it’s hand-planted and babied, the farm stand at Mountain Top is charging 75 cents an ear or $6 a dozen.
The bad news? The other big grower of everyone’s favorite summer delicacy, Arnold Farm, lost its entire early crop.
“When I planted it in early April it was great — and then it turned cold and the whole world turned crazy after that,” John Arnold III said. “I ended up discing it up.”
It’s the 1st time in probably 15 years that Arnold Farm hasn’t had sweet corn by the 4th.
But, that’s not the whole story for the River Road farmer.
“My late corn is probably better than any corn I’ve ever grown,” Arnold said. He expects the 1st of that crop to be ready around July 12.
