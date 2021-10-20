ROMNEY — It was all numbers and hopeful estimates at Monday night’s school board meeting, as Development Authority director Eileen Johnson updated the 5 board members about the projected timeline for the site of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
Johnson explained that the process of tearing down the old hospital has 2 main phases: “contaminant abatement” and demolition.
Contaminant abatement means the clearing of the asbestos in the hospital’s primary building. This step of the project is being funded through a revolving loan from the Department of Environmental Protection, an organization that usually funds larger water or wastewater projects.
“This is new, uncharted territory for them and us,” Johnson admitted.
She said that this contaminant abatement phase should only take 45 days to complete once it gets going, which could be at any point within the next 2 weeks, as long as the Development Authority receives a binding letter of commitment of funding.
“The project engineer and abatement contractor are ready to go,” she added. “Within the next 10 days, you’ll see a sign posted and start seeing activity down at that site.”
The 2nd phase of the project is the actual demolition of the structure, funded by a community development block grant. Johnson said that by the end of this week, she’s hoping to have notice to proceed.
“Once the demolition is done, then the final piece of asbestos abatement will be done,” she said. She also noted that there is asbestos-wrapped insulation in the old hospital’s crawl space, which is easier to get to once the structure is demolished.
There are a lot of hoops to jump through, she pointed out.
“I know we’ve been talking about it, it’s all over the county, but when you’re dealing with public money, that’s a slow process,” Johnson said.
Johnson said that hopefully, the Development Authority’s part of the property swap (the contaminant abatement and demolition) would be all wrapped up by early spring, when the property can be conveyed. Board president Debbie Champ voiced her anticipation for that stage of the process.
“For me, it’s just relief. It’s falling in as planned,” Champ said. “Hopefully, as you’re moving out, we’re moving in.”
The teardown of the old hospital is a necessary piece of the puzzle that will provide Hampshire County with 3 new elementary schools. The new West Elementary will be constructed on the site of the old hospital.
