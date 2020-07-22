Investigators mum on cause of death, motive, suspect
AUGUSTA — Nearly a week after 14-year-old Jonathan Adams disappeared from Golden Acres, his remains were found Saturday in a shallow grave there.
His body was discovered around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Hampshire County Sheriff John Alkire reported. The grave was in a heavily wooded area that was difficult to access because of heavy undergrowth.
Alkire said authorities have developed a suspect in the death. He also reported that a 16-year-old relative has been charged with burglary.
But beyond that, the sheriff’s office is keeping information on the investigation close to the vest.
Investigators confirm that an autopsy by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston has ruled the death a homicide.
“However, no further information pertaining to this report will be released at this time,” Chief Deputy Nathan Sions said in a release Tuesday morning.
He called the investigation “difficult and complicated for various reasons” that he would not elaborate on.
“We are confident this was an isolated incident,” Sions said.
Adams was last seen around 11 p.m. Saturday, July 11, and reported missing by his family the next morning. The 5-foot-6, 92-pounder had been living in the Golden Acres area, east of Augusta and north of U.S. 50 off North River Road, since March.
The FBI and nearby law enforcement agencies joined the search earlier this week. His family offered a $10,000 reward for his safe return Tuesday and raised the sum to $20,000 Friday.
Alkire said the investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s disappearance. Anyone who has information that can help the investigation can call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894.
A family member who wrote about Jonathan on her Facebook page did not respond to inquires to talk about the teen or the family.
“We ask our community and surrounding communities to continue to keep Johnny’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” Sions said Tuesday. “We want to thank Johnny’s family for their patience, accommodations and cooperation they extended to us throughout this investigation.”
The sheriff’s office also spread around praise for the agencies and volunteers who helped in the search and investigation:
FBI agents from the Martinsburg office and the FBI child abduction rapid deployment team; Hampshire County’s deputy reserves; the West Virginia Natural Resource Police; The West Virginia State Police and their Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Potomac Highlands Regional Task Force; the State Fire Marshal’s Office; the Romney Police Department; Frederick County, Va., Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team; Hampshire County Office of Emergency Management and GIS office; the Augusta fire company and Augusta Elementary School.
K-9 units searched from Mount Weather, Va., Winchester and Frederick County along with special volunteer cadaver teams.
In addition, community groups provided drinks and sustenance to searchers, including Christ Community Church, Mountain View Assembly of God and the Romney Subway and Family Dollar stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.