NORTH RIVER MILLS — Hampshire County’s largest historic district and its most prominent natural landmark are at the center of the county’s 1st festival of 2022.
It’s the 1-day extravaganza known as the 25th (sort of) annual North River Mills/Ice Mountain Days and it runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, May 7.
It’s “sort of” the 25th annual this year because the last time the festival was held, in 2019, it was the 24th annual. The last 2 years were called off because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
North River Mills, and Ice Mountain behind it, lie on Cold Stream Road between Slanesville and Capon Bridge.
Usual activities, the event’s Facebook page says, are old-time and folk music, clogging or buck dancing, interpretive hay-less rides around the town, a falconer, historic re-enactors and a corn crib art show. Hikes to the cold vents of Ice Mountain will likely take place early. Docents for the Nature Conservancy lead the hikes.
“Like Brigadoon, this once bustling hamlet of maybe a dozen souls, a post office, gas pump, store and auto repair garage, now has none of those establishments,” says Steve Bailes, a North River Mills resident and one of the organizers.
Not counting ghosts, he says, the once bustling, then abandoned town, has exploded to 4 full-time residents.
Homes dating back to the 1700s, antique tractors and steam engines, folks in period dress and re-enactors can all be spotted.
Teacher and historian Rob Wolford, whose grandfather was a local blacksmith, will set up a forge and teach some of the skills of smithing.
