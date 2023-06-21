AUGUSTA — The process of renaming the new Hampshire County schools has been very student-focused from the beginning, and last week, an Augusta fifth grader designed what will “bee” the Windy Ridge School’s new mascot.
When the new Windy Ridge Elementary is opened, students who would have been Augusta Elementary Eagles will now be Honeybees.
Earlier this spring, every AES student was tasked with drawing a mascot concept for the new school in their art class, perfecting it over Easter break.
This initial process left the students with 15 finalists, one from each grade level. The finalist was chosen from each homeroom and voted on by the students.
The winning concept was submitted by fifth grader, Wesley Youngblood, with his take on a honeybee.
The honeybee was chosen because many of the Augusta students felt connected to the characteristics exemplified by the bees as they learned about them in their classes. This sense of connection is what aided the student’s involvement when voting for their mascot.
“Some of our classrooms had been studying honeybees in their science lessons. So this just kind of all came together coincidentally, and the students had learned that honeybees are hard workers, they’re highly intelligent, they’re very family oriented and take care of one another,” said Augusta principal Brenda Omps. “They began to associate the characteristics of honeybees with what they’ve always been as the Augusta Eagles. It’s kind of a lot of the same characteristic, and they really were impressed by how unique the honeybee was.”
This process has created a feeling of community and involvement within the school, which will be carried over into their new beginning as the Windy Ridge Honeybees.
“I think that they felt important knowing that the decision was in their hands, and it wasn’t being made for them,” Omps said. “The students moved forward with this process very easily and genuinely they were very invested, and I think that they just really felt valued because they were a central part of the process.”
Construction at the Windy Ridge site – located adjacent to the current Augusta Elementary School – has been moving quickly. The work is projected to be complete by next year.
“When you present children with a challenge, sometimes you will be very surprised at what they come up with,” said Omps. “I feel like they very creatively chose a wonderful name for our new school and a wonderful mascot and I’m just really looking forward to moving forward with them into the new school in a year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.