Windy Ridge mascot

The winning design

AUGUSTA — The process of renaming the new Hampshire County schools has been very student-focused from the beginning, and last week, an Augusta fifth grader designed what will “bee” the Windy Ridge School’s new mascot.

When the new Windy Ridge Elementary is opened, students who would have been Augusta Elementary Eagles will now be Honeybees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.