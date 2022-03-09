A luncheon to recognize first responders of Hampshire County will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God from 1 to 3 p.m. March 19.
The church is on U.S. 50 at the top of Cooper Mountain.
A variety of foods will be served buffet style, including drinks and desserts.
The meal is free, but those attending need to RSVP to 304-496-9174, with your name, type of service and the number of family and friends attending with you.
Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. Set your clocks ahead an hour.
Greenlane Cemetery Association will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, in the Delray Christian Church family center, 6619 North Texas Road. The group is looking for new volunteers to help care for the graveyard.
Sheetz has announced that it is holding several “hiring days” across its stores in March to try to add 3,500 more employees to its roster.
The convenience store offers starting pay of $15.50 an hour with an additional $1.50 an hour for employees on the 10 p.m.-6 a.m. shift.
UScellular, the leading cell carrier in Hampshire County, says it invested $49.7 million in West Virginia last year. The carrier said $6.3 million went to general network upgrades, $12.3 million to 5G modernization and $31.1 million to 5G spectrum for additional customer benefits.
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia rose 57.1 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.91 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state. Prices in West Virginia are 62.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.18 higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 46.5 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.06 Sunday. The national average is up 61.1 cents from a month ago and $1.29 from a year ago.
