MECHANICSBURG — Route 50 south of Mechanicsburg – just west of Romney – has been reduced to one lane this week.
The main thoroughfare will be one lane from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the closure started Monday and will run until Friday, March 3 for bridge repairs.
The lane closure will be located just east of the road’s intersection with Old Mechanicsburg Gap Road, County Route 50/29.
Traffic will be maintained by flaggers, and signs will be in place to alert drivers. Caution is advised while traveling through the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.