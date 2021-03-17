A convicted felon with 25 weapons in his possession was indicted by a Hampshire County grand jury earlier this month.
In all the grand jury handed up 53 indictments against 50 people, heavily targeting drugs and child endangerment.
Six of the indictments are sealed until the defendants are notified or taken into custody.
John Austin Rodgers, 57, was charged with possessing a firearm when not permitted along with domestic battery and illegal possession of wildlife.
The charges say that last April 19 Rodgers assaulted his partner, trying to physically throw her out of their Augusta home.
At his residence authorities found the convicted felon in possession of hawk’s feet and 25 weapons — 3 Taurus handguns, a MAB handgun, a Colt handgun, 3 Remington rifles, 3 Winchester rifles, 2 Remington shotguns, 3 H&R shotguns, a Ranger shotgun, 2 Ithaca shotguns, a Springfield Armory rifle, 4 Marlin rifles and a Mossberg shotgun,
The other indictments and counts were against 2 men who agreed to be charged via a legal “information:”
Drug charges
Jessica Lynn Lundblad, 23, 2 counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and 2 companion counts of aiding and abetting the conspiracy. The charges say she helped Andrew Ross Hose deliver methamphetamines and fentanyl to a confidential informant on Aug. 12.
Andrew Ross Hose, 36, was charged with the 2 conspiracy counts involving Lundblad along with a charge of delivering the meth and possession with intent to deliver the fentanyl. He was paid $200 for the meth.
Hose was also charged with delivery of meth (a baggie for $300) to the confidential informant and conspiracy with Lundblad on Aug. 11. Lundblad was separately indicted on aiding and abetting and conspiracy on Aug. 11.
A 3rd indictment of Lundblad charges her with possession of a controlled substance in jail, meth, on Aug. 13 at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
Joshua Michael Bourne, 36, delivery of cocaine and conspiracy. The charges say that on Jan. 16, 2020, he sold a bag of the drug to a confidential informant for $100.
Shawn Michael Ours, 30; Robert Daniel Williams, 34; and Bethany Anne Shroyer, 28; possession with intent to deliver fentanyl. The charges say that on July 23, they had more than 5 grams of fentanyl they intended to deliver.
In addition:
• Ours was indicted for misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. When an officer stopped Ours, authorities found that Ours’ license was suspended.
• Williams was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
• Shroyer was indicted for possession of buprenorphine, also called suboxone, an opioid used clinically to treat pain or other opioid use.
Matthew Wayne Swaner, 38, and Lauren Elizabeth Swaner, 32, 2 counts of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury and 1 of possession of fentanyl. The charges say that on Aug. 29, Matthew Swaner was snorting a substance he admitted was either Xanax or heroin in an automobile that had 2 children in it – a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old. Fentanyl was found in his possession. Authorities say Lauren Swaner overdosed on a snorted substance in the car, exposing the children to injury or death and that she had fentanyl on her.
In addition, Lauren Swaner was charged with misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.
Steven Lee Keckley, 33, and Nicole Dawn Delawder, 31, both with possession with intent to deliver meth and conspiracy. The charges say that they had the meth around Dec. 5, 2019, and conspired to deliver it.
Benjamin James Sines, 43, possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy. The charges say that on Feb. 28, 2020, Sines and 3 men who are not indicted worked to deliver the drugs.
Susan Mae Kesner, 45, transporting meth into jail and transporting dangerous material into jail. The charges say that she was caught with both items while jailed at Potomac Highlands Regional Jail on Oct. 26.
David Lee Hamilton, 39, aiding and abetting possession of heroin with intent to distribute and conspiracy. The charges say that on Feb. 24, 2020, Hamilton helped Bryan Kenneth Vaganos with a deal.
Lloyd Daniel Tenney, 22, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, transporting heroin to a jail and a misdemeanor DUI drugs. The charges say that on Jan. 17 he had marijuana that he was planning to pass on, had heroin on him in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail and was under the influence during a traffic stop.
Jolene Sue Conkling, 43, possession with intent to deliver meth. The charges say that Conkling had the drug on Oct. 4.
Kelly Marie Talbert, 37, possession of meth in jail. The charges say that Talbert had the drug on her at Potomac Highland Regional Jail on Jan. 18, 2020.
Travis Allen Ayers, 32, manufacture of marijuana. The charges say that on Aug. 16 Ayers was discovered growing the drug.
Michael Tyler Noonan, 29, delivery of suboxone. The charges say that on July 25, 2019, Noonan sold 2 8-mg. strips of the drug to a confidential informant for $40.
Bryan Kenneth Vagenos II, 35, possession of heroin with intent to sell. In an information filed Jan. 29, Vagenos pled guilty to the count and will be sentenced March 26.
Charles Edward Crowley, 36, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. Crowley pled guilty to the count and will be sentenced March 26.
Firearms
Joshua Michael Bourne was also indicted separately for possessing a firearm when not permitted and possession of meth. The charges say that on May 22 he had a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber M&P handgun and some meth on him.
Child endangerment
Amanda Lynn McFarland, 24, and Logan Leeander Fisher, 27, were both indicted on gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. A 3-year-old in her care on May 17 was left unsupervised, fell 6 feet out of a window and was found 3 blocks away by a stranger. McFarland was found with a small amount of marijuana.
Molly Doreen Jircitano, 36, gross child neglect with substantial risk of serious bodily injury. The charges say that on July 28, 2019, Jircitano attempted to yank a 3-week-old infant out of the arms of a man.
Renee Nichole Kline, 28, 2 counts of gross child neglect creating substantial risk of bodily injury and driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle. The charges say that last July 16 Kline was stopped for driving in an impaired state. She had a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old in the vehicle.
Stephanie Lynn Pinares, 32, 3 counts of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of bodily injury. The charges say that last April 6 Pinares had 3 children, ages 9 to 11, in her care at home when she overdosed on heroin.
Property crimes
Welton Darl Shipe III, 36, and Ian David Miller, 35, grand larceny and conspiracy. The charges say that on Oct. 1, Shipe and Miller worked together to steal a Yamaha Grizzly 400 ATV from a man.
Shipe is also charged with breaking and entering and petit larceny, a misdemeanor. The charges say that after stealing the ATV, Shpe broke into a basement in the Capon Bridge area and stole a gas can.
John William Malcolm, 43, and Robin Ray Dix, 64, both with felony receiving a stolen vehicle and conspiracy. The charges say that between Oct. 5 and 7, Malcolm and Dix took possession of a white 2018 Ford F550 pickup that belonged to a Florida company.
Tyler Jared Riggleman, 32, grand larceny. The charges say that on July 10 he stole a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Zachary William Kaylor, 19, grand larceny. The charges say that on July 16, 2019, Kaylor robbed a Capon Bridge man of a silver watch; Kabar knife; $640 in cash; silver belt buckle; 120mm cannon round, Cobra CB and booster; Snap-on torque wrench, other wrenches and sockets; OBD engine; and Dewalt drill, skill saw, other saws, impact driver, impact wrench and grinder.
David Allen Bradley, 57, grand larceny. The charges say that on Nov. 7 Bradley took a Romney man’s 2016 Palomino Puma camper.
David Shawn Cheshire, 35, grand larceny. The charges say that between Sept. 21 and 25 Cheshire took $3,000 from a Shanks woman.
Crystal Lee Ewers, 33, breaking and entering (non-dwelling). The charges say that last June 19 Ewers broke into a camper at a home on Jersey Mountain Road.
Financial crimes
Dustin James Gordon, 30, fraudulent schemes. The charges say that between last June 16 and July 17 Gordon scammed a relative out of $2,551.08.
Lauren Renee Canan, 38, embezzlement. The charges say that between Sept. 17 and Oct. 8 Canan siphoned off funds from the Hampshire County Committee on Aging.
Lori Ann Volk, 48, embezzlement or misuse of power of attorney. The charges say that between Sept. 16, 2015 and July 22, 2019, held power of attorney for another woman, but converted some of the woman’s funds from CNB Bank to her own use.
Joshua Allen Ours, 32, possessing a firearm when prohibited, wanton endangerment, transporting morphine into jail and transporting meth into jail. The charges say that on Jan. 13, 2020, Ours pointed a Ruger .22 magnum that the convicted felon should not have had at a woman. He also was found with a 450 Ruger Bushmaster rifle. A search of Ours in jail on Jan. 14, 2020, uncovered the morphine and meth.
Sawyer Travale Pierce, 26, possession of a firearm when prohibited. The charges say that on Oct. 9 Pierce, a convicted felon, had a Mossberg International 702 Pinkster .22-caliber rifle in his possession.
Sex-related crims
Duane Hale Swisher, 61, Distribution and exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The charges say that on Feb. 20, 2019, he had between 50 and 600 pictures and videos categorized as “child pornography” when arrested.
Leo Michael Phillips Jr., 50, failure to update sex offender registry. The charges say that between April 5 and Dec. 19, 2019, Phillips failed to notify West Virginia State Police that he had moved.
Others
Robert Allen Bean, 31, driving with license revoked for a 3rd DUI. The charges say that he was stopped on Oct. 26 after having his license revoked following a 2017 DUI conviction.
Joseph Sylvester Bennett, 36, fraudulent registration and 4 misdemeanor counts of no inspection, no insurance, defective equipment and improper registration. The charges say that Bennett had taped over a registration sticker and altered it with a black marker, resulting in the felony count. The apparent traffic stop also revealed that Bennett was driving with a broken windshield, no insurance, no current inspection sticker and registration that belong to another vehicle.
Jacob William Friend, 28, driving under the influence, 3rd offense. The charges say that Friend was driving drunk on Feb. 17, 2020, He had DUI convictions in Virginia from 2012 and 2013.
