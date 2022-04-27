April 21: Chad Newton Jarvis, 45, of Augusta was arrested for Domestic Battery.
April 21: Paul Edward Pownall, 41, of Romney was arrested for Possession with intent to deliver Heroin/Fentanyl and Conspiracy.
April 21: Heather Marie Alexander, 29, of Winchester was arrested for Possession with intent to deliver Heroin/Fentanyl and Conspiracy.
April 18-24
Total calls:107
Alarms: 2
Animals: 3
Agency assists: 2
Basic service: 18
Burglary/fraud: 4
Civil/trespass: 4
Deaths: 1
Property destruction: 9
Security/well-being checks: 5
Domestic: 3
Drug/alcohol/OD: 2
Fights/assaults: 5
Juvenile: 1
Missing person: 0
Noise/nuisance: 8
Psychiatric/behavioral: 3
Suspicious activity: 4
Traffic: 20
Vehicle accident: 7
n If you have information about criminal activity here, call the Sheriff’s Office at 304-822-3894.
Warrant/process service: 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.