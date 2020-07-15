“Hampshire County recycling has been killed,” Facebook messages announced in April, when local environmental activist Robin Mills announced the Department of Environmental Protection had shut him down.
Three months later, documents just released by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection show 2 citations on Mills and no support for volunteer recycling, although the agency did provide information on how to establish a recycling business.
The DEP cited Mills on Feb. 19 and again April 21 for maintaining an open dump on his property in Delray. He replied to the first with a letter explaining his recycling activities, and told the Review in mid-April that he thought this had settled the matter, until he called the DEP to inquire and found he was still expected to remove materials from his property and was subject to a fine.
Finally responding to a reminder sent last Friday, the DEP produced copies of 4 relevant documents — the 2 violation notices, a DEP letter telling Mills how to set up a recycling business (but nothing on what volunteers could do), and Mills’ letter responding to the initial violation notice, plus 3 older letters from Mills describing Hampshire County recycling efforts and 2 certified mail receipts (one signed “Donald Duck”).
The first notice cites Mills for maintaining an open dump, with the second adding “solid waste facility” — suggesting the DEP inspector did not know Mills was collecting recyclables and taking them to out-of-state recycling centers when the first violation notice was issued.
Attached to both notices are photographs showing Mills’ property piled high with black plastic trash bags, along with empty recycling barrels, plastic bins and buckets used to transport recycling and some loose trash as well.
When Mills brought the violation notices to a Hampshire Recycling Cooperative meeting, he explained large amounts of recyclables had accumulated on his property due to winter weather and a broken-down vehicle that had to be replaced, followed by COVID-19-related closures of the recycling centers to which he normally transports materials — though some storage of recyclables was apparently normal for his recycling operation, until enough accumulated to make transport to a recycling center worthwhile.
Mills had been left without a working vehicle in January, and a GoFundMe campaign organized by Dorothy Kengla raised almost $5,000, used for the white van he currently uses.
In April, in response to the DEP citations, Mills stopped collecting recyclables from around the county — including the popular recycling center at the Capon Bridge Public Library, which became so untidy this spring when pick-ups ceased that library director Nancy Meade no longer wants it on library property.
The DEP’s violation notices and letter had left Mills under the impression that he needed a permit to haul recycling. DEP inspector Robin Dolly, who issued both of Mills’ violation notices, assured the Review this was not true, but asked that the Review get any further information directly from the DEP rather than discussing the case with him.
“I’m all for recycling, but he can’t keep doing what he’s doing,” Dolly said.
An examination of the 2 violation notices suggests that Mills was cited only for the way the materials were being stored. However, Mills has been left without clear direction as to what he might be permitted to do, and reports he gets contradictory information from the DEP whenever he calls.
Under the circumstances, he has decided to shut down all his recycling activities, probably permanently, except for the can recycling done by the Hampshire Recycling Cooperative at the county recycling center.
Like the recyclables Mills was collecting from other locations, these cans are transported to out-of-state recycling centers. The money received for them goes to pay for gas and vehicle maintenance — with HRC member dues ($20 a year) helping to support these recycling efforts.
Since the county recycling center reopened, the commissioners have banned HRC members from the recycling center, reporting staff members had objected to their presence. HRC members had previously been allowed to collect cans directly from people bringing in recycling, helping with sorting and supplying information on area recycling centers that take other materials, such as glass and plastic.
Mills asked the county commission in November 2018 if they would allow the HRC to collect glass and plastic for recycling at the county recycling center, and received a firm “no” from county commission president Bob Hott.
