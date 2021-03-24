MOOREFIELD — Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College will hold a series of virtual open house events, where attendees can learn more about the most affordable community college in West Virginia.
Eastern offers 14 degree programs, as well as numerous skill sets, certificates and trainings to accelerate a student’s education and career.
“Meet Eastern” is an opportunity for potential students to learn more about programs and course offerings, financial aid, life at Eastern, transfer opportunities and the opportunity to attend Eastern tuition-free with West Virginia Invests.
These virtual open house events will be held on:
Wednesday, April 14, at 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m.
Monday, May 3, at 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m.
Anyone interested in attending a virtual Meet Eastern event can register online at https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/cu/VBJaVc9/meeteastern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.