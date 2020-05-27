Free testing coming June 13
The number of COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County more than doubled in the last week, but still stands at the relatively small total of 23.
“It was a rough weekend,” said Stephanie Shoemaker, executive director of the Hampshire County Health Department.
The week also brought the cancellation of the South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival and the announcement of free testing in Romney coming on June 13.
Six cases alone were added to the Hampshire total on Saturday, all linked to a previous case, Shoemaker said. All of the 10 active cases are being treated at home.
Hampshire County has had 1 death from the virus and 12 cases recovered.
In the case of the 6 added to the total Saturday, Shoemaker said, they were already quarantining at home because of their previous contact with another patient, as was 1 confirmed the day before.
As they developed symptoms, they were tested.
“It’s not anything we were surprised by,” Shoemaker said.
Hampshire’s 1st 2 cases were identified on April 7 and the number hung in the single digits for more than a month.
Tuesday’s total of 23puts Hampshire 19th on the list of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Neighboring Hardy and Grant counties have more cases as do those just across the border — Allegany County, Md., with 170 and Frederick County, Va., (including Winchester) with 416 as of Tuesday morning.
Shoemaker stressed the importance of social distancing as cases spike here and nearby.
“It just reinforces the need to watch our gatherings,” she said. “They’ll take you down quick.”
To protect privacy, the health department here is providing no identifying information about patients.
Trina Cox, who has helped organize the bluegrass festival since its inception in 2009, announced the cancellation last week after a meeting of the county parks and recreation board with input from county commissioners.
“Since the West Virginia governor’s executive order has not lifted the state’s ban on concert venues or groups over 25, the decision was made to cancel the 2020 festival,” Cox said.
She said organizers needed at least 30 days to prepare the festival and sign up sponsors. Attendance also was in question in the face of the pandemic.
“I absolutely hate what this is doing to the bluegrass music industry,” Cox said.
The 2021 festival is already scheduled for June 26.
Hawse Health Center will conduct free COVID-19 testing on June 13, a Saturday.
Tests will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until they run out) at the old Weimer Chevrolet dealership next to the DMV office in Sunrise Summit.
Hawse is also testing in Baker, Moorefield, Mathias and Petersburg that day.
The tests are free, but those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card. No co-pays will be required either.
Tests will be given to everyone, whether they are showing symptoms or not.
Identification will be required and anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
People are asked to remain in their cars as they progress through the line.
In regional developments:
Mineral County reported its 1st death from COVID-19 on Monday. The 74-year-old man had been isolated at home, the Mineral County Health Department said.
Gov. Jim Justice sent the National Guard to Berkeley and Jefferson counties over the weekend after a sharp uptick in positive cases reported there.
Ultimately, Justice did not impose any new restrictions, but urged anyone going out in public in the 2 counties to wear a mask.
