Like the entire state of West Virginia, Hampshire County is experiencing a dangerous spread of COVID-19.
The latest surge closed Hampshire schools to in-person instruction this week and the county reached Orange Status on the state’s 5-color mapping system.
“There’s a possibility we could get back to Gold next week,” County Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker said Tuesday morning. “That’s what we’re hoping. I don’t see us getting to Yellow that quickly, but gold is definitely within our reach.”
Seven new positives gave the county 38 active cases of the virus Tuesday morning, with 2 people hospitalized.
Since the pandemic began to spread here in March, Hampshire County has had 176 cases confirmed and 14 probable, meaning antibodies were found in patients after the fact.
Not until Sept. 20 did the county mark its 100th case of COVID-19. The next 90 have come in the 7 weeks since then.
The statewide total last week smashed records for confirmed coronavirus cases. In addition, the death toll pushed higher Monday when more than 2 dozen previously unreported fatalities were discovered, health officials said.
West Virginia reported 2,725 new positive cases over the week ending Sunday, a 19-percent increase from the previous week’s record of 2,296 confirmed cases in a 7-day period.
The state has set weekly high marks in 4 of the past 5 weeks as the virus continues to tighten its grip on the state and the country. West Virginia set daily records 3 times last week, including at least 531 confirmed cases on Friday.
Health officials reported a record 44 virus-related deaths in West Virginia last week alone. The state’s death toll stands at least at 530.
Only 1 person in Hampshire has died from the disease; that occurred in early April.
The county’s orange status is calculated by metrics that look at both the number of active cases and the percentage of positives among the people tested.
To gather more data — and, hopefully, bring down the positivity percentage — the Health Department has been offering free drive-through COVID-19 tests for 2 weeks.
Shoemaker said the effort is partially successful.
“We’re just finding cases, which is a good thing because we can get them isolated,” she said.
But few apparently healthy people are taking the test, which doesn’t help lower the positivity rate.
The majority of people coming through the testing sites are displaying symptoms or getting tested because their employers require it.
Still, Shoemaker said, the bulk of new cases are coming from doctors’ offices, not the testing.
The 1st days of daily testing drew 286 people, Shoemaker reported late last week. She said Tuesday only about 10 positive cases came out of the drive-throughs.
Clinics are scheduled at Capon Bridge Elementary from 2 to 6 p.m. today (Wednesday, Nov. 11), Romney Elementary from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday and Central Hampshire Park from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday.
