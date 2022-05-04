Two grants totaling nearly $2.4 million will give Hampshire County a new mobile health unit and an expanded health department headquarters.
The grants, announced last Friday by Gov. Jim Justice, come from the Trump-era CARES act, $2.2 trillion in Covid relief signed into law shortly after the pandemic began.
One, for $1.9 million, will enlarge the Health Department offices on U.S. 50 in Augusta, creating a negative-pressure room to isolate patients.
The other, for $484,000, will purchase a custom-built vehicle with 2 exam stations and refrigeration to roll services to areas of need, whether that’s to a senior center for vaccinations or to a disaster site.
“It’s like a mobile health department,” said Brian “Tad” Malcolm, Hampshire County’s director of emergency management and homeland security.
He worked with Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins and Region 8 Planning and Development chief Terry Lively to make the grant applications in October.
“I tried to dream big on this,” Wilkins said when Lively and Malcolm let her know grant money was available through community development block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The Health Department offices will be extended in back, where the main entrance will remain.
The new negative pressure room will help with isolating patients who might come in with symptoms of illness. And it will help with immunizations, Wilkins says.
“If you use that room the correct way it helps decrease the spread of disease,” the longtime nurse said.
The addition will also expand the department’s current conference room and create climate-controlled storage where some of the county’s PPE — personal protective equipment — will end up.
A new digital display sign will be put in front of the offices and doors will be modified to allow push entry.
The heating and air system will be replaced as well.
One upgrade that won’t occur is parking.
“We couldn’t mess too much with the parking lot,” Wilkins says. “There’s just no room there.”
The mobile unit, if not inspired by a mobile veterinary vehicle that travels the county, at least drew from it as a starting point.
“I contacted its manufacturer to see what they could do,” Malcolm said.
What was proposed is a 34-foot Freightliner motor coach with 2 exam rooms and a full refrigeration system that the Health Department would need to do mobile testing and mobile field operations.
“This is not just pandemic related,” Malcolm said.
The mobile unit could travel to one of the senior centers to offer immunizations, Wilkins offered.
“The mobile unit is getting to people instead of people getting to us,” she said.
Now that the funds are in place, Region 8 can put the projects out to bid.
The building addition could see ground broken this fall, Wilkins said hopefully.
Once the mobile unit is under contract, it will take up to a year to build, Malcolm said.
Besides building it, the county will have to come up with a plan to house it. The mobile unit needs to be kept in a climate-controlled facility and the Health Department doesn’t have the room in Augusta.
“That’s to be determined,” Malcolm said.
He’s enthusiastic about the new mobile unit.
“Where this comes in handy is if we have an outbreak from cholera to nuclear attack to biohazard,” he says, laying out worst-case scenarios.
A little more likely: flooding or storm damage.
Gov. Justice focused on the Covid-19 battle in announcing the grants.
“From having one of the highest-risk populations of any state, to putting up some of the lowest Covid numbers in the country, we’ve come a long way in our fight against this terrible disease,” Justice said. “But we can’t stop now. I’m always going to keep pushing and doing everything in my power to save lives. This funding will do just that.”
