ROMNEY — The County Commission held their first full meeting of 2023 last Tuesday, tackling issues like job postings, board appointments and streetlights in Green Spring.
Saundra Stinnette and her daughter Tammy Kirk, who run Community Involvement for Kids – the group that puts on the House of the Setting Sun, Green Spring’s premier howl-o-thon that scares young and old alike every fall – appeared in front of the Commission Tuesday with an update for the trio.
They’re going to be requesting permission from Potomac Edison to install streetlights in Green Spring, Kirk said. Five of them, most likely, maybe more.
“It’s bad down there,” Stinnette said.
Commission president Brian Eglinger applauded Community Involvement for Kids for “taking the initiative.”
“You guys are a light in a dark place,” said Commissioner Dave Cannon. “It’s horrible what’s come of the town…it’s a clear statistic that well-lit areas reduce crime.”
He added, “Thanks for keeping us out of trouble down there.”
Hampshire County Emergency Management director Brian “Tad” Malcolm also made an appearance before the Commission, alerting them to the fact that the Emergency Services board approved the job posting for an administrative assistant.
He also commended the Potomac Valley Transit Authority for their quick response and aid in the Dec. 13 Unity Apartment fire in Romney.
Cannon also suggested the Commission officially appoint Amanda Billmeyer to the criminal justice board to fill the slot of an education representative.
Billmeyer is the special education director with Hampshire County Schools.
“I’ve talked to her and several references, she works with the (school board) and I’ve heard nothing but good things,” Cannon said. “She seems pretty diligent and genuinely interested.”
The trio approved Billmeyer’s appointment to the board unanimously.
During his president’s report, Eglinger thanked Hampshire County for their “overwhelming support” during the election process, adding that he was re-elected as the Commission president as well.
The Commission held an organizational meeting on Jan. 3 and created a schedule for their meetings in 2023. They meet twice a month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays (with the exception of April, July and December – the April meetings will be the first and third Tuesdays, and only one meeting will occur in both July and December: July 11 and Dec. 19).
During regular months, the Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on the first meeting of the month and then at 6 p.m. on the second. For a full meeting schedule for 2023, visit hampshirewv.com, click “On the Agenda” on the homepage, and then click the “Commission Meeting Schedule” link above the agenda archives.
