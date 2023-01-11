Hampshire County Schools have set the dates for pre-k and kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration is only required for students who aren’t already enrolled in pre-k.
The All Access subscription includes the printed paper, plus access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
The eAccess subscription provides access to all online content including the Hampshire Review app, e-Edition, web content, photo galleries, and breaking news.
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 4:59 am
Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 4:59 am
Hampshire County Schools have set the dates for pre-k and kindergarten registration.
Kindergarten registration is only required for students who aren’t already enrolled in pre-k.
Pre-k students must be four by this upcoming July, and kindergarten students must be five.
State law now requires all students to attend kindergarten before starting first grade.
Documents required for registration include the child’s original birth certificate and record of immunization, proof of residency, proof of income, health and dental screening before entrance and the child’s Social Security card.
Pre-k registration will be held at Romney, Augusta and Capon Bridge. There will be no registration at Slanesville or Springfield, but there will still be pre-k sites at Slanesville and possibly Springfield-Green Spring, depending on numbers.
Registration hours are 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, and Friday, March 24.
On Friday, April 28, registration will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m.
All Springfield-Green Spring pre-k students will register at Romney, and Slanesville pre-k students will register at Augusta.
Students who register for kindergarten will go to their district school.
Contact your school’s secretary to schedule an appointment if you have any questions about registration for pre-k or kindergarten. Please allow up to 90 minutes for your child’s appointment. On the day of the appointment, screenings will be completed for speech, vision, developmental and hearing at the time of registration.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Breaking News as it happens and our weekly newsletter for upcoming news, events and more. Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.