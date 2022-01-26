SUNRISE SUMMIT — Hampshire High School’s DECA program collected yet another honor for the 2021-22 school year: they were awarded the Membership Campaign, Promotion Campaign and Community Service Campaign.
Amy Crites, the HHS DECA chapter advisor, said, “It was the effort of the executive team, especially Alex Hott and Camryn Downs, senior leaders, who worked hard to promote our club.”
Each year, DECA recognizes leading chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners. These chapters and individuals dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors. The chapter’s advisor and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA.
DECA’s membership campaign is designed to help chapters grow by making the DECA experience available to more student members, keeping alumni involved and engaging professional members such as administrators, teachers, parents and business partners.
DECA’s promotional campaign provides chapter members an opportunity to share with their school and community what DECA is all about and how their chapter is making a positive impact on its members and community.
In DECA’s community service campaign, chapters held a community service activity, engaged at least 75 percent of its members, and created at least 1 form of publicity or promotion.
Of the 3,000 DECA chapters, only 450 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s chapter campaigns and only 775 chapters earned recognition in DECA’s membership campaign.
February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) month, which has the goal of raising awareness that the role CTE has in preparing students for both careers immediately after high school and college. o
