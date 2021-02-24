“See How They Run” will be onstage at Cumberland’s Embassy Theatre March 19-21 and 26-27.
“With only one virtual performance allowed last November, we wanted to bring back this talented cast in this hilarious show,” said Embassy executive director Jerard Puckett.
Philip King’s comedy captures the beginning of the Cold War in a small English village with an American GI in a vicar’s garb and an escaped communist — all as the bishop arrives.
Tickets for the socially distanced live performance are $16 ($14 for seniors and students) and may be purchased on Eventbrite.com.
Show times are 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night, March 19-20 and 26-27 and 2 p.m. for a Sunday matinee on March 21.
For more information, call the Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183.
