AUGUSTA — With the new year approaching rapidly, folks are looking to 2021 with one, all-consuming emotion: hope.
And “hope” is the word that best describes the feelings of the Hampshire County health officials as the Covid-19 vaccine begins to be available to frontline workers.
Dr. Thomas Daugherty, a health officer with the Hampshire County Health Department, received his vaccination on Friday as one of the many healthcare workers, 1st responders and other frontline Covid fighters who will be the 1st to receive the vaccine.
Daugherty quoted Winston Churchill, calling the ongoing distribution plan “the end of the beginning.”
“We’re finally at the point where we’ve turned a corner and can make a difference,” Daugherty explained. “It’ll take time, but it’s safe, it’s effective and it’s necessary for a large percentage of the community in order for it to work.”
Just because the plan is underway to distribute the vaccination does not mean Hampshire County is out of the woods yet, Daugherty said.
“We just want to encourage everyone to stay the course,” he added. Health department director Stephanie Shoemaker echoed Daugherty’s sentiment, saying that numbers have been increasing rapidly, so folks need to use the utmost caution moving forward.
“We ask people to make smart decisions during Christmas,” Shoemaker mentioned. “We have seen such an uptick because of Thanksgiving, and we don’t want that for Christmas or New Year’s.”
The Covid case numbers are looking gloomy this holiday season, and Daugherty pointed out that “Covid fatigue” has been settling in for many.
“It’s been something that has been so upsetting for so long, and we’ve had to compromise everything we do,” Daugherty said. “People are getting tired of it.”
Daugherty received the Pfizer vaccine Friday, and he said there are a lot of misconceptions around the immunization.
First, the vaccines aren’t injecting a live virus into the body, he explained. Receiving the vaccine doesn’t mean that the recipient will come down with Covid symptoms. Secondly, it isn’t a 1-and-done process.
“Pfizer does 2 shots, 3 weeks apart,” he described. “It takes 3 to 4 weeks to be effective. It’s a different technique of vaccine.”
Hampshire Memorial and UPMC Western Maryland are on the board with their vaccines as well, with employees at HMH receiving vaccines last week, including Hampshire Memorial’s Samantha and Vincent Houdersheldt (a respiratory therapist and a nurse in the emergency department, respectively), a husband-and-wife team who were vaccinated with the 1st and last doses of the vaccine on Thursday.
UPMC Western Maryland received their Moderna vaccines and began immunizing staff Monday afternoon, and 1,400 more doses will be arriving by mid-week, which will be enough to vaccinate all frontline employees who elect to receive it.
Lisa Shrout, a Unit Clerk in the Emergency Department at UPMC, said she decided to get the shot because in January, she’s going to be a new grandmother.
“I want to protect my unborn grandchild, and I’ve also lost both my grandmother and my uncle to Covid within the last week,” Shrout said. “I am doing this today in their honor.”
As far as the vaccine distribution timeline goes, it’ll be spring before the general populace in Hampshire County starts receiving the shots. Right now, the distribution is focused on those working on the front lines, in hospitals, nursing homes, screening locations, etc. Kristie Long, RN, HOSA Advisor at HHS and a member of the Hampshire County Medical Reserve Corp., received her vaccine Friday as well.
“I decided to get the vaccine as early as possible so, if necessary, I could help in either Hampshire County where I work or Mineral County where I live, if a need would arise,” Long explained. “I have volunteered to assist the Health Department with vaccination and contact tracing when I am needed.”
She added that she “preaches” vaccinations to her students, saying that this is the perfect time to demonstrate that belief.
“I’m relieved just to have done it,” she said. “I feel better knowing I’ve done what I preach to my students.”
While many folks are looking at the vaccine with a wary eye, Long says it’s the only way she can see the nation getting back to some sense of normalcy.
“I want our life back. I want children back in my classroom,” she added. “I want Friday night football and weekend-long volleyball and wrestling tournaments back. I want movies and restaurants and both entrances at Walmart open, and church services on Sunday.
“The vaccine is key to getting those things back.”
Randi Frye, RN in ICU at UPMC, added that she’s prepared to take the next step to return to a sense of normalcy.
“We have been dealing with Covid-19 for so many months, and I am ready to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Frye. “I hope everyone participates. We can make a difference.”
With the ball beginning to roll on the dispersion of the vaccine to Hampshire County, Shoemaker looked back on 2020 and called it “bittersweet.”
“We’re still fighting. We are so excited to have the vaccine here, so there’s an end in sight,” she said. “It is bittersweet, though. We’ve lost dear friends. It’s upsetting.”
During a time of year when the message of hope comes through stronger than ever, Hampshire will finally see some of that hope moving into the next few months as the distribution plan is carried out.
“It’s given us a sense of renewed gratefulness,” Shoemaker admitted. “It reminds us to count our blessings.”
