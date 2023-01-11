Gerald Brill

Brill

CAPON SPRINGS — Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Company and the Greater Capon Spring community members will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Capon Springs Fire Company for long-standing member and Fire Chief Gerald Brill.

“I’m so used to giving help, it’s hard to receive help,” Brill said of the “overwhelming” support of his community.

