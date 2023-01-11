CAPON SPRINGS — Capon Springs Volunteer Fire Company and the Greater Capon Spring community members will host a luncheon from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22 at the Capon Springs Fire Company for long-standing member and Fire Chief Gerald Brill.
“I’m so used to giving help, it’s hard to receive help,” Brill said of the “overwhelming” support of his community.
Brill was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, also known as Kahler’s disease, a type of cancer that develops in the plasma cell. The condition can damage the bones, immune system, kidneys and red blood cell count.
Brill has been a member of the Capon Spring Volunteer Fire Company since 1986 and has been Fire Chief since 1991.
Recently, however, he’s been unable to respond and take calls.
Due to the nature of the disease, Brill will be unable to work for several months while he battles the disease. He will also have to face the onslaught of expenses that comes with treatment, travel and doctor visits.
His wife Kelly Brill and son Daniel Brill have been helpful in keeping him in check.
Daniel is a 22-year-old fully trained firefighter. He, along with firefighter volunteer John Seldon and other members have really “stepped up” in their responsibilities since Brill’s absence.
This all began around March of last year, when Brill’s back pain was so intolerable, he finally decided to visit the doctor around June or July for X-rays.
“I probably should have paid more attention to it,” he said.
His back hurt so bad he couldn’t even participate in the hunting season.
Brill has to visit UVA and Winchester centers 2 to 3 days a week and will be going through a bone marrow transplant in March or April.
“It’s treatable, but not curable,” Brill said.
But his optimism triumphs from the generosity and love of the people.
The luncheon will be a free-will offering, and there will also be a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and community members.
The all-you-can-eat menu features ham and homemade dumplings, country ham, fried pork loin, rolls, coleslaw, desserts, iced tea, lemonade and coffee. Carryout is available.
If you cannot attend the luncheon and would like to contribute, you can do so by mailing it to PO Box 446, Capon Springs, WV 26823, payable to Gerald Brill.
January is Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness month. Supporting a local firefighter – a vital community member – would be a suitable way to show support.
