WVU rover

WVU postdoctoral fellow Cagri Kilic tests his proprioceptive slip detection software on the Pathfinder testbed platform at the Jet Propulsion System’s Mars Yard in California.

West Virginia University scientists have developed a way for extraplanetary rovers to use nonvisual information to maneuver over treacherous terrain. This research aims to prevent losses like that of the Martian exploration rover Spirit, which ceased communications after its wheels became trapped in invisibly shifting sands in 2010.

Space robotics Cagri Kilic, a Statler College of Engineering postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the WVU Navigation Laboratory, led research on preventing slips and stumbles in planetary rovers that will be featured in a Field Robotics paper he coauthored with aerospace engineering associate professors Yu Gu and Jason Gross. 

