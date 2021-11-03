The border between the 89th and 88th districts most notably splits Sunrise Summit.
The houses of New Sunrise and Harvest Hills are in the 89th. Old Sunrise lies in the 88th, along with Hampshire High School and, 24 miles to the west, Keyser High School.
The 88th marries the south and west sides of Hampshire County with 2 parts of Mineral County — the Fort Ashby-Short Gap area to the north and all the southern and western parts of Mineral, including Burlington, Elk Garden and Piedmont.
The new 88th will run from Rio in its southeasternmost corner to Piedmont and Elk Garden on the Potomac River in Mineral County west of Keyser.
It has 7,498 Hampshire residents and 9,571 Mineral residents, giving the district 17,069 people, about 5% below the ideal of 17,937.
On the other hand, the 89th District will include 15,595 Hampshire residents and 3,158 people from the western end of Morgan County — a total of 18.753, about 5% above the ideal.
Ruth Rowan will be the incumbent in the 89th District, which swings eastward from what her old 50th District has covered.
The new 88th District has no incumbent in it.
Being moved out of the Hampshire County political scene will be George Miller, the Berkeley Springs retiree whose 51st District included all of Morgan County and the eastern 3rd of Hampshire.
The new map splits the eastern, more populous end of Morgan County into another district. What’s left to pair with Hampshire is the western portion, roughly west of Cacapon State Park, running from Great Cacapon in the north down through Paw Paw to the county line.
The new 88th District will have Green Spring, Springfield, Junction, Purgitsville, Kirby and Rio in it.
The delegate district numbers here, 88 and 89, are much higher than before because the state was divided differently this time for the election of 100 delegates.
For the last decade, and several others before that, some delegate districts elected multiple members, from 2 to 7.
This time around, each district will be represented by a single delegate, creating 100 districts.
