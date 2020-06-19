KEYSER — An Augusta man was indicted Thursday in the double murders that occurred just over the Mineral County line last November.
Jimmy Lee Lambert Jr. was indicted along with Michale Paul Duncan of Berkeley Springs on 2 counts of murder.
Authorities they killed Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, at Rutter’s home at 74 Maple Hollow Road, about 3 miles north of U.S. 50 just off Beaver Run Road.
Rutter was found dead at the residence. Foster died later after being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for treatment.
Lambert and Duncan were also indicted on charges of use of a firearm during commission of a felony, malicious wounding and conspiracy. Lambert was indicted on a count of possessing a firearm by a person who is prohibited.
Lambert, who was arrested within hours, and Duncan are both being held in Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
