Cat lovers, listen up: it’s your last chance to share a photo of your kitty in our 6th annual Scaredy Cats feature – which runs next Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Dog lovers had their day in August, and now felines have their time to shine.
And who better to sponsor a Scaredy Cats feature than the folks who like to scare the yell out of you in Green Spring — the House of the Setting Sun, operated by Community Involvement for Kids. They will be open every Friday and Saturday beginning September 23 through October 29, plus October 31 – Halloween night – from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
All you have to do is send us your pictures of your cat(s) and maybe they’ll allow you in the frame as well.
Since it’s for Halloween, if that cat can stand a costume, we’d love to see it.
Email your pictures to news@hampshirereview.com or drop them by our office at 74 W. Main St. in Romney. We need them in hand by 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
Make sure to include all the basic info — your name, the cat’s name (as well as anyone else in the picture) and where you’re from.
