ROMNEY — The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind topped the discussion at the “Darren and Rick Show” last Wednesday – The Hampshire County Republican Party hosted a meet-and-greet where the nominees chatted about the area’s hot-button issues, including the Romney institution.
Though presumptive delegate Rick Hillenbrand (District 88) was under the weather, he phoned into the town-hall-style event. David Winkler, chairman of the county Republican club, led the discussion, which bounced around from top
ic to topic: WVSDB, the role faith plays in their leadership style and how each of them plan to bringjobs into the county.
There were lots of topics for a 1-hour event, but the duo pressed on.
Darren Thorne (District 89) recalled the Feb. 26 fire at the WVSDB Administration Building and added that the school is a “pretty hot topic” right now.
“I have no desire to close this school down,” he said. “I was for rebuilding (the Admin Building), but that’s not going to happen. There are lots of things that need to be talked about in public.”
Thorne cited transparency as one of the big “musts” for the state, adding that he’s always been in support of the school and plans to continue that support.
“I will do everything in my power, if elected, to not close this school down,” he emphasized. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s mine and Rick’s (responsibility). We have to get these answers and get the answers out to the public.”
Hillenbrand underlined Thorne’s point: “I really value the school,” he said. “Over the last half a decade, I have worked close with the students…there is not a single solution that fits every question.”
Hillenbrand also remarked that involving the WVSDB students in vocational education opportunities that students at Hampshire High School have could be a good way to maintain the vibrance of the school.
“The size of the school will have to adjust,” he said. “I’d like to see the school rebuilt…there are potential opportunities for us as well.”
Both nominees highlighted their Christian faith as the basis for their moral decision-making. Thorne commented that there are a few things he’d never compromise during his campaign: his firm stance on the Constitution and his moral opposition to abortion.
“Every decision, if it is a moral issue, it has to go to God 1st,” Thorne said. “Obviously not everything is a Constitutional issue or a moral issue…but I won’t sell my soul for a vote.”
Hillenbrand called himself a pro-life-type person as well, adding that there are always circumstances in which a delegate would have to be flexible and diplomatic in their decision-making.
“Faith will certainly be my guide,” he said. “I try to practice my faith every day, but I’m human. My moral judgment is faith-driven…but I won’t place my faith above any other faith.”
The “who, what, when, where” of jobs is a big question facing the county, and one the Republican nominees tossed around at the Wednesday forum.
“When I grew up here, Romney had everything,” said Thorne, a truck-driver-turned-full-time-farmer. “West Virginia in general is terrible for getting people into the state…in my position today, I have to advocate for these jobs.” He added that working closely with the Economic Development Authority and the County Commission will facilitate more jobs in Hampshire and bring a bit of industry back.
Hillenbrand echoed Thorne’s sentiment, but pointed out that an emphasis on career training, improved infrastructure and an increased quality of life can all play a big part in bringing jobs here.
With career education, he explained, high school students can get necessary training and be a part of a skilled workforce that remains here in the county. As far as infrastructure goes, he said, it’s “more than just roads.”
It’s broadband, and he applauded the work the County Commission has done to bring high-speed broadband to the county. High speed Internet is one of the 1st things employers look for when they search for a home, and improving it here could allow the whole county to reap the benefits, Hillenbrand said.
When it comes to quality of life for Hampshire Countians, Hillenbrand pointed to tourism as a possibility here.
“The (Economic Development Authority) has a few businesses giving serious consideration,” he said. “I want to help them.”
Wednesday’s town hall discussion will likely not be the last one before the election in the fall, Winkler said. Since Hillenbrand was unable to participate in person, it’s more likely than not that the Republican duo will come together for another discussion in the upcoming month or 2.
On the ballot in November, Hillenbrand is running unopposed in District 88, while Thorne will go toe-to-toe with Rob Wolford, the independent candidate for District 89.
