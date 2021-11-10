Wear your uniform proudly
Editor:
With Veterans Day nearing, it might be appropriate to notify honorably discharged veterans that they are authorized by their respective service to wear their uniform on that day and on other days to include Memorial Day, Armed Forces Day and at parades and ceremonies where there is active or reserve military unit participation. Each of the services has its own regulation outlining the appropriate compliance protocol.
In this regard, it may noted that some veterans who still have their service uniform have lamented that it appears to have “shrunk” on the hangar - if one gets the drift of that one. However with a DD214 and a call to one’s congress person as I did, all paperwork was completed and arrangements were made to have an escort meet me at the Joint Force Andrews Base gate in Maryland. I was driven to the base exchange where I was able to purchase the Air Force blue service dress uniform that is authorized for me to wear in Air Force Instruction AF136-2903.
I have made up a U.S. Military Veteran Uniform Protocol index card with all of the required compliance information that I have been passing out to our veterans at American Legion Post 137 in Capon Bridge:
Martin R. Ames, High View
USAF retired
Notes from 276M
Editor:
This week we begin to give thanks for what we have and it starts with honoring our veterans two weeks before Thanksgiving. We need to give them the honor and praise that they so rightly deserve.
Our thoughts always go back to the fallen and we are so grateful for what they have given. Every veteran gave what they had and deserves to be remembered on this day. From the salutes to the soldier playing “Taps” no one demonstrates their love for God and country more.
The song, “This Land is Your Land” means more today because of the men and women who stood shoulder to shoulder for America. May God richly bless you and keep you. Godspeed.
Delegate George A. Miller,
Berkeley Springs
For God’s sake, get vaccinated
Editor:
In October 2020, I was very proud to be a West Virginian. The mask and social distancing was going well and the Governor was rolling out an ambitious vaccine plan said to be a model for the whole country. In a September 2020 letter to this paper, I wrote ”Hampshire County and all of our West Virginia citizens are to be congratulated on how we weathered this Covid -19 pandemic thus far.”
Imagine my shock and disappointment when I saw that, as of October 2021, West Virginia was a global hot spot of infection of the Delta Variant, leading the world in hospitalizations and deaths, having a per capita vaccination rate only in the 30th percentile. Imagine my further horror when I and my 85-year-old husband developed symptoms of Covid and tested positive for the virus on October 25th . Imagine my fear and dread that this awful sickness would defeat my valiant husband’s long struggle to live through serious, disabling rheumatoid arthritis, Osteo arthritis and diabetes only to die alone in hospital drowning in his own mucus, without his children, grandchildren, wife or beloved Yorkies to comfort him.
Thanks to the fast action of doctors and nurses at Hampshire Memorial Hospital, and by the grace of God, we received RENGEN-COV monoclonal antibody therapy, and our illness was substantially shortened and we are both recovering nicely at this point, out of the woods and no longer contageous. Due also to our having completed both shots of the Moderna vaccine, our illness was lessened. This would not be so for those of you who choose to go unvaccinated.
Shame on us. Shame on all you anti-vaxxers, shame on your ignorant excuses, conspiracy theories, and sensless mistrust of your government. West Virginia has a vaccine program that is the envy of all the world. You can get vaccinated any place: your pharmacy, clinics, hospitals and health departments and its free, safe and 90% effective. Experts tell us that it is only by our vaccinated population reaching the state of 70% plus that we can hope to defeat this pandemic for good.
For the sake of your elderly family and neighbors, get vaccinated!
For the sake of your children, get vaccinated!
For the sake of your county, your state, your country get vaccinated!
For the sake of your life; Please get Vaccinated, today.
Joanne Hepworth, Paw Paw
Grant will beautify garden
Editor:
On behalf of the GFWC of Romney I want to express our appreciation to the Hampshire County Community Foundation for awarding our club one of their 2021 Fall Grants.
This grant was submitted for their consideration and approval for funding to be used by our Community Improvement Committee for maintenance of the Indian Mound Cemetery Garden.
We intend to use these funds to supplement our budget to include a large Spring clean·up and mulching project as well as other maintenance costs involved with the appearance and health of the garden. The mulch will meet several goals such as conservation of water, erosion prevention and weed suppression.
We hope this improvement will enhance the beauty of our community garden for the benefit of all to enjoy. Thank you again to the Foundation for the granting of these funds.
Judy Buckbee, Community
Improvement Committee,
GFWC of Romney o
