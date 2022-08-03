Ham radio operators gather for their annual field days
FAIRMONT — Thirteen-year-old Michael Brickey has vivid memories of descending the stairs to watch his grandfather work his ham radio equipment.
“I remember, I was 6 or 7, and I walked downstairs. That’s probably one of the 1st memories I have of that house, is him doing radio. That kind of shows how much he does it,” Michael said.
Michael, who lives in Grayson, Ky., has become a student of ham radio under the tutelage of his grandfather, Tom Weaver, of Ashland, Ky.
“I intend to get my license sometime this year, so it’s good practice,” Michael said.
In late June, Weaver and Michael, headed to Fairmont from the Bluegrass State where they took part in Annual Field Day Exercises sponsored by the Fairmont-based Mountaineer Amateur Radio Association and the American Radio Relay League.
About 24 ham operators camped out that weekend on a 1.5-acre tract on a hill off East Grafton Road and Williams Crossroads Way for the event.
It’s a fun event in which ham radio operators throughout the U.S. and Canada try to see how many long-distance contacts they can make with other hams from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday Eastern Time during the last weekend in June.
The event also serves as a way to bring new member ham operators into the fold and help existing members brush up on their communications skills in the event they are called on to aid with a natural disaster or other catastrophe that involves emergency management.
“It tests our ability to prepare for emergencies, in the event we would need to mobilize and put together a station, if power was out or there was a catastrophe, we would be able to assist local emergency management authorities,” said MARA President Steve Wilson, of Fairmont.
Wilson became interested in ham radio when he was a freshman at East Fairmont High. While he was in high school, he met Weaver via ham radio, who was growing up in Buckhannon. The two became friends and continued working in ham radio while they attended West Virginia University.
“I started in 1970,” Wilson said. “I got my basic license then, it was called a novice license, and I’ve only missed a few years since the late 70s.”
This year’s goal was to make 800 contacts using Morse Code. One year, the club made just over 1,000 contacts.
Jason Roberts, 43, of Fairmont, took part in his 1st Field Day this year after obtaining his ham operator license in March. He got involved because he cannot remember a time when he was not fascinated by radio.
“Back when I was a kid, I loved picking up long distance stations — AM, shortwave, FM,” Roberts said.
Roberts tried his hand at communicating with other hams using the club’s new digital equipment. One laptop was setup on the left of a table hooked up to an analog transmitter. On the right of the table is a second laptop where Roberts logged in contacts he made into a special tracking software. He types in specific codes.
“CQ means we’re calling. FD means Field Day. W8SP is the club’s call sign,” Roberts said.
To learn more about MARA and ham radio, go to the club’s website at www.w8sp.org.
Join in
The Potomac Highlands Amateur Radio Club gathers at 7 p.m. on the 3rd Thursday of each month at the Hardy County RRT building in Moorefield. Anyone interested in the radio hobby is welcome. For more info, visit www.pharc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.