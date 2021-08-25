Aug. 19: Justin Dyer Mongold, 29, of Petersburg was arrested on a warrant out of Grant County for violation of personal safety order.
Aug. 21: James Justin Shanholtz, 33, of Romney was arrested on a warrant out of Hampshire County for diving suspended, assault and trespassing.
Aug. 22: Aaron Matthew Mongold, 32, of Burlington was arrested for DUI, cruelty to animals, domestic assault, obstructing officer x2, possession of CDS (marijuana).
Aug. 22: Desha Marie Goff, 23, of Lucedale, Miss., was arrested for obstructing and child neglect.
Aug. 22: Kevin Eugene Couch, 24, of Lucedale, Miss., was arrested for obstructing officer, domestic battery, battery and child neglect.
Aug. 22: Brian Lee Harris, 40, of Berkeley Springs was arrested for aggravated DUI.
Aug. 16-22
Total calls: 101
Alarms: 1
Animals: 8
Agency assists: 4
Basic service: 12
Burglary/fraud: 2
Civil/trespass: 1
Property destruction: 0
Security/well-being checks: 7
Domestic: 11
Drug/alcohol/OD: 3
Fights/assaults: 10
Juvenile: 3
Missing person: 0
Noise/nuisance: 7
Psychiatric/behavioral: 6
Suspicious activity: 8
Traffic: 9
Vehicle accident: 5
Warrant/process service: 4
