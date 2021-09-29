WVSDB enters new, combined chapter with new mascot and motto
ROMNEY — For the last 150 years, the only thing that the West Virginia School for the Blind and its counterpart, the West Virginia School for the Deaf, have had in common are their school colors: blue and gold.
Now, after a century-and-a-half of separation, the schools are “united and fierce,” with a new school motto and mascot.
“Last spring, it was announced that our 2 schools would be combining into 1 program,” said Melanie Hesse, Dean of Students. “The 1st question from the students was, ‘What will our mascot be?’”
Well, it’s official: the school’s new mascot is the black bear, which students selected from a list of possibilities that also included rattlesnakes, rockets and breakers.
Hesse added that some of the reasons students gave for this choice were that the black bear is the state animal, but also that “it is big and fierce” and that “we want other schools to see we are strong.”
Lead teacher Kristie Mills pointed out that students are also designing a school flag, adding their unique take to what the school’s logo will be down the line.
“I am so proud of our students and the thought that they put into creating something that they can be proud of for years to come,” Mills said. “Their ideas are very impressive.”
With the history of separation between the schools for the deaf and the blind, from separate dorms to separate buildings, separate sports to separate mascots, the school’s new chapter is stepping forward into unity.
So the school also has a new motto: “United and Fierce.”
“This entire process has been exciting to watch as our students create their brand, decide what they want their school to be going forward,” Mills added, “and become a part of something that they will be proud to come back to years from now and say, ‘I was a part of that.’”
