Hampshire County has had fewer deaths from Covid-19 than previously reported. The county’s Health Department reported on Monday that 73 deaths here are now attributed to the virus after the state reviewed its criteria and previous reporting.
Hampshire had 8 active cases on Monday out of 21 reported in the last week. None were hospitalized.
Hampshire remained green in the state’s 5-color tracking system for Covid-19, but 40% of the state has turned yellow on Tuesday’s update. That’s 22 of the 55 counties, including Berkeley and Jefferson just to the east.
* * *
Memorial Day is Monday. All government offices are closed, as is the Hampshire Review office. No mail will be delivered.
Hampshire County students and staff have the day off before a final half day of classes Tuesday. West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind sends students home for the summer this Friday.
* * *
The annual William H. Norton Memorial Day parade and car show will return May 28.
The car show starts events at the Paw Paw Schools grounds at 9 a.m. Food and craft vendors will be set up from 9 to 2 at the school and at the Morgan County EMS station.
The annual parade will begin at 1 p.m.
* * *
Winchester Medical Center and Valley Health’s other acute care hospital, Warren Memorial Hospital, have each earned an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent, nonprofit national watchdog organization, recognizing their achievements in protecting patients from harm in the hospital setting.
* * *
The Honey Bee Choir will sing at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 310 E. Main St., Romney.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia rose 18.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.46 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. Prices in West Virginia are 54.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.48 higher than a year ago.
