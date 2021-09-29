ROMNEY — It seems like ages ago that the county passed a bond for 3 new elementary schools and a new gym at Capon Bridge Elementary, but with the plans for the CBES gym falling into place, it’s the 1st bond project to get underway.
The original plan for the CBES gym placed its size at 45’x80’, making it just a few feet shy of regulation. Treasurer Denise Hott said that to expand the gym plan to be bigger would cost the board between $300,000 and $450,000 more.
It might sound like a daunting amount, but superintendent Jeff Pancione said that the board had options when it came to covering the extra costs, thanks to the flexibility afforded by the county’s ESSERF money (Covid-relief funds set aside for schools in the nation).
Superintendent Jeff Pancione said that CBES principal John Ferraro told him he was satisfied with the gym being smaller than regulation-sized, but members of the board were not.
“If we can come up with money to make it right without shorting anyone, we should,” said board member Bernie Hott. “We can’t decide to do it later if we don’t do it now.”
Board president Debbie Champ reinforced Hott’s point.
“When else has this board sat here and said that $400,000 isn’t a problem?” she asked. “(Expanding the size) gives us large facilities that the community can use.”
And finally, board member Matt Trimble highlighted the need to give back to the community.
“If we can, I’m all for not shorting anyone,” Trimble commented. “The county did a big favor by passing the bond, and we don’t want to short anyone.”
Board vice president Ed Morgan, however, said it didn’t quite sit well with him, knowingly spending so much money to expand the gym a few feet.
“I don’t know; personally, I find it a hard pill to swallow,” Morgan admitted. “I’m not really comfortable spending $400,000 (more), imagine what that could do at (schools like) the North Elementary.”
The gym project, with the original, smaller size, was planned to go out to bid by the end of this week, but with the expanded size, it’ll likely be delayed between 30 and 45 days.
The board discussed additional updates with the bond project as well:
• The smallest new school, North Elementary (in Slanesville), was planned to have a gym that was 40’x44’, and the board decided to discuss expanding the size of that gym as well, though that school’s construction is a little further down the line.
• The Central Elementary School plan was tweaked to have the main entrance of the building facing Route 50, not Ford Hill Road. The board continued the discussion about bus entrances and parent drop-off at the Augusta school, which is the largest, projected at 54,950 square feet.
• The board decided to make sure that there is extra parking at West Elementary School in Romney (at the site of the old hospital). If there’s room for additional parking, then extra spots should be added, Champ noted. “I would optimize that area as much as possible,” she said.
• A bus-only access road to West Elementary on Veteran Boulevard was also discussed, with a gate that would be closed during the school day. An access road allows for safer entrance and exit from the property for buses, Pancione said. The board passed the right-of-way agreement with the Potomac Center and Sheltered Workshop to gain that access.
