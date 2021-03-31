CHECK IT OUT
Weather data from Nathaniel Mountain is available online at raws.dri.edu. Click on West Virginia and then select the blue dot labeled Nathaniel Mountain.
A little-known asset in fighting forest fires and weather record-keeping here is getting a new home.
The County Commission signed a memorandum of understanding at last week’s meeting to allow the Division of Forestry to move a weather station it maintains on top of Nathaniel Mountain to a site by the animal shelter on Dolan Drive.
Regional Forester Bill Pownell told the commission the move will give more accurate readings, particularly of wind speeds and humidity. Those are both key to monitoring conditions that create a risk for fires.
“It skews data,” Pownell said of the mountaintop. “It’s higher and colder.”
The weather station sits atop a 20-foot tower. Homeland Security Director Brian “Tad” Malcolm told the commission the site will require about a 30-foot circle of land to account for 3 guy wires anchoring it.
The weather station is a nifty technological device that hourly measures temperature, humidity, precipitation, dewpoint, solar radiation, and wind speed, direction and maximum velocity.
The station is solar-powered, requiring no electrical supply.
Data, dating back to December 2004, is reported hourly to a national network and is available online.
The website is raws.dri.edu. The “raws” stands for remote-access weather station and “DRI” is the Desert Research Institute that networks the stations around the nation.
Forestry also maintains stations at Upper Tract in Pendleton County, Davis in Tucker County and Kearneysville in Jefferson County in this region.
Pownell also pointed out the remoteness of the station next to the fire watchtower in the Nathaniel Mountain Wildlife Management Area, 13 miles south of Romney off Grassy Lick Road.
“It’s right there, but it’s an hour away,” he said.
Commission President Brian Eglinger echoed Pownell’s sentiment.
“No one lives on top of Nathaniel,” he said. “It’s mostly the deer and the bears.”
Malcolm said he liked the idea of having the weather station at Augusta.
“The plus I see is it’s really the middle of the county,” Malcolm said.
Pownell said the station will take about 2 days to move. He anticipates the new site being up and running in late June.
“It’s the perfect spot,” Pownell said.
