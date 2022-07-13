AUGUSTA — Hampshire County is making progress on infrastructure projects across the county, from a new business incubator at the Romney Business Park to the Capon Bridge sewer system extension to serve the Capon Bridge Technology Park.
The Hampshire County Infrastructure Committee heard progress reports at a quarterly meeting on July 6 at the Health Department office.
“Small business in the county is struggling,” said Hampshire County Development Authority Director Eileen Johnson as she described the need for the business incubator housed in the Romney Business Park multi-tenant building. It will offer shared space for start-ups and expanding businesses.
Johnson noted applications for the space must meet certain requirements and receive Development Authority approval, adding that the authority hopes businesses using space in the incubator will eventually buy property in the park.
She is now seeking funds for improvements to the building housing the incubator. Needs include a new roof and an electrical and HVAC upgrade that will cost an estimated $385,000.
The Development Authority has also been working on plans to bring in rail lines to the Romney Business Park, working with Region 8 to secure funding.
Progress on getting FEMA to designate Romney Business Park Lot 1, on the left at the entrance, as out of the flood plain has stalled, pending the results of a new survey. The Development Authority is seeking a surveyor who can do the work, so far without success.
Johnson said the business park remains the primary site of choice for a new U.S. Cellular tower with 5G service, with site selection currently under review. U.S. Cellular would lease the site from the Development Authority.
Work is “moving pretty fast” on the Development Authority’s preparation of the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site in Romney for transfer to the Board of Education.
Johnson expects the state to release grant funds later this month. The Development Authority can then let out bids on demolition of the building, perhaps by mid-August.
The contractor should take about 30 days to bring the building down, with abatement of the last contaminants taking place at the same time. The site will then be ready to construct a new elementary school.
Johnson remained hopeful that the “Capon Bridge Solar Project,” a large solar farm stretching across Ford Hill Road in Augusta, will materialize, though Hampshire County was just one of the sites REV Renewables was considering for the project.
The multi-million-dollar project was presented to the County Commission in March, and the company originally planned to begin work on the solar farm in June. Johnson contacted REV Renewables recently and was told some issues have not been resolved with the County Commission.
No county commissioners were present at the infrastructure meeting, so no further information was available.
At the Capon Bridge Technology Park, Johnson reported the water system’s upgraded telemetry has been completed using American Rescue Plan funds. The industrial access road is also complete, and proceeds from the sale of tech park property to S. J. Morse have canceled out the need to borrow funds to cover the installation costs.
The Capon Bridge sewer upgrade that will receive waste from the Capon Bridge Technology Park is proceeding rapidly on the tech park side, where it should be completed and ownership of the tech park system transferred to the Central Hampshire Public Service District in early October.
The town side of the project is not expected to be completed until early February, due to supply chain issues.
Coordinator Aaron Cox reported the county broadband project also has supply chain issues, and is currently awaiting the delivery of $960,000 worth of fiber optic. He added that materials availability is the main concern at present.
He said prices are starting to level out.
Price increases have been steep. Cox said just the anchors used in installing cable have risen from an $75-80 back when they had a readily available supply to $165-190 now with a 6-8 week.
Work continues on broadband projects around the county, and Cox reported that the county is one of 2 West Virginia applicants still in the running for a nearly $20 million USDA grant to expand through north central Hampshire County westward from Slanesville.
He noted that the county could not include service to Springfield in its plans because the grant cannot be used to fund a project that includes service to a community that already has a provider claiming to provide satisfactory service.
Attendance at the meeting was low, with no one present to report on activities of other agencies including the Central Hampshire PSD or from the towns of Romney and Capon Bridge.
Several local politicians did turn out to observe the meeting — District 88 delegate candidate Rick Hillenbrand, District 89 Delegate Ruth Rowan, and District 89 delegate candidate Rob Wolford.
