Thrift asks that donations stop too
“We are sorry we have to make this decision,” Manager Mary French Barb said. “With the rising cases of the Covid-19 virus in Hampshire County and surrounding counties we feel it is the best thing to do for our volunteers and our shoppers.”
The store on West Main Street will reopen on Feb. 3, a Wednesday.
In addition, Barb asked that people hold onto the items they want to donate for the time being.
“Your donations are what helps us give back to our community like we do,” Barb said.
People needing medical equipment can still be served by calling Helping Hands at 304-822-8448 and arranging an appointment.
Some of the volunteer staff will be in the store during January, but their attention will be on thoroughly cleaning the store, both the showroom in front and the storage area in back.
Donations allowed Helping Hands to put $72,000 back into the community last year, splitting it among the Romney food pantry, the county’s 8 fire companies, the Committee on Aging’s senior meal program, Catholic Charities, Toys from the Heart, Hospice of the Panhandle and others.
“Thank you to those who donate, to those who shop and most of all to those who work as volunteers,” Barb said. “You mean the world to everyone.”
(0) comments
