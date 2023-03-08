Hope Meadows invites folks to ribbon cutting, open house

Hope Meadows

Hope Meadows Recovery complex will house 20 women and their children while providing mothers a road to compassionate recovery.

BURLINGTON — Burlington United Methodist Family Services has opened the doors to a second recovery complex that will house 20 women and their children. Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremonial ribbon cutting on March 31 at noon with light refreshments and facility tours to follow until 2 p.m.

