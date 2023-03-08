Hope Meadows invites folks to ribbon cutting, open house
BURLINGTON — Burlington United Methodist Family Services has opened the doors to a second recovery complex that will house 20 women and their children. Everyone is welcome to attend the ceremonial ribbon cutting on March 31 at noon with light refreshments and facility tours to follow until 2 p.m.
Hope Meadows Recovery Complex will accept female residents with court orders for admission. The new complex will follow the same criteria as the Staggers Recovery House requiring residents to become part of a 12 to 18-month recovery program. Services will include therapy, drug screening, education group, reentry to employment, community involvement and more.
The inspiration for a new residential complex?
“The need. There is a desperate need for women in recovery,” said Resource Development Manager Cindy Pyles.
Pyles explained that with Staggers, the recovery staff realized that many women were unwilling to go through a recovery program due to separation and the inability to see their children.
If the mothers have their children live with them, “it inspires them to go through this process; it gives them a reason to want to go through recovery,” Pyles said.
The staff also found that some women would come in pregnant or have a child during their recovery program. The recovery team learned to use some of Burlington’s existing services, such as teaching mothers how to be good parents or helping them with the process of having their children adopted.
There is always a waiting list, Pyles stated.
Pyles noted that while not all mothers choose to go through the program, they see “great success rates” for the ones that do.
Brittany Parrish, a former Staggers Recovery House resident who has been four years clean, has seen a complete change in her life since her graduation.
“I just knew I was mad, and I was mad at the world,” Parrish explained her uneasy recovery process, “I made that house so miserable.”
Despite Parrish’s tumultuous process, her recovery team stood by her until something finally “clicked.”
“I needed that. I needed someone to not give up on me,” Parrish commented.
Before the program, Parrish admitted she could not keep a job for longer than six months. Parrish continues to hold the same job she got while at the program – for three years now. She now has a new car, full custody of her kids, improved her credit score significantly and divorced her abusive partner, she said.
“If it was not for Staggers, I would not have made it,” Parrish reflected, “They care with compassion.”
Pyles said that Parrish has been asked to speak to the new recovery patients, something Parrish is now happy to do.
“I’m no longer ashamed of my story; I feel like my story could save someone else,” Parrish said.
