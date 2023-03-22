KEYSER – The 10th annual Mineral County STEM Festival will be held at the Potomac State College campus this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

Learners of all ages will enjoy the engaging and fun hands-on activities at this year’s interactive STEM Festival while touching and inspecting real dinosaur fossils, making jewelry, constructing a Möbius strip and much, much more.

