KEYSER – The 10th annual Mineral County STEM Festival will be held at the Potomac State College campus this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.
Learners of all ages will enjoy the engaging and fun hands-on activities at this year’s interactive STEM Festival while touching and inspecting real dinosaur fossils, making jewelry, constructing a Möbius strip and much, much more.
The festival provides area youth with insights into STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), which focuses on critical thinking and innovation. STEM careers are one of the fastest growing career paths in the country.
Paleo-palooza allows participants to visit a natural history exhibit and touch real fossils and bones. Presenter Nicholas Gardner (PSC Library Director), along with experts from local colleges and the National Park Service, will be on-hand to answer questions and provide information about careers in paleontology.
Gardner is also presenting Unbe-LEAF-able Art: Learn to Paint with Natural Pigments. During this activity, visitors explore the world of natural pigments by painting with crushed leaves. This educational art experience allows individuals to take home their own unique chlorophyll masterpiece.
Festival attendees will have the opportunity to create jewelry using ASCII code with PSC Professor Mary Moore (Department of Computer Information Systems). Visitors make their own jewelry using beads to spell out letters using ASCII characters. Beads of various colors represent 1’s and 0’s. Visitors will learn about the ASCII alphabet used by computer systems while creating a fun craft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.