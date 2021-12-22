Dec. 16: Jeffery Brian Smith, 42, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Driving Suspended and Prohibited Person possession of firearm.
Dec. 16: Ashley Lynne Hiett, 29, of Capon Bridge was arrested for Obstructing and Possession of CDS (Fentanyl).
Dec. 16: Ashley Lynne Hiett, 29, of Capon Bridge was arrested on a Warrant out of Monongalia County for Conspiracy.
Dec. 13-19
Total calls: 88
Alarms: 7
Animals: 1
Agency assists: 4
Basic service: 6
Burglary/fraud: 1
Civil/trespass: 4
Property destruction: 2
Security/well-being checks: 10
Domestic: 8
Drug/alcohol/OD: 2
Fights/assaults: 11
Juvenile: 2
Psychiatric/behavioral: 4
Suspicious activity: 7
Traffic: 10
Vehicle accident: 6
Warrant/process service: 3
