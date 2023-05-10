New pool idea

The rough draft depiction of the new aquatic center on School Street – by no means a final version.

ROMNEY — The County Commission approved $30,000 Tuesday morning to go toward funding the design of a new pool facility in Romney.

Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and Keri Shreve, the president of the Town’s Parks and Recreation board, appeared in front of the trio of commissioners Tuesday morning to request $30,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.

