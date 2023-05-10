ROMNEY — The County Commission approved $30,000 Tuesday morning to go toward funding the design of a new pool facility in Romney.
Romney Mayor Beverly Keadle and Keri Shreve, the president of the Town’s Parks and Recreation board, appeared in front of the trio of commissioners Tuesday morning to request $30,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
“I’m sure you’ve all seen in the paper and on Facebook, we’ve had some issues,” Shreve said. “There are maintenance issues (at the pool) that I think are just too far to overcome to get it open this year. We just realized that the pool is 60-plus years old; it’s time for a total redo.”
Shreve added that the Town of Romney plans to replace the entire facility with a new aquatic center, in the same location on School Street, which will be handicap accessible with a splash pad and the possibility of turning the old town hall building into a “snack shack” food service spot and shelter during inclement weather.
Shreve and Keadle also offered the Commission a handout depicting a possible design for the new aquatic center.
Commissioner Bob Hott emphasized that the money is coming out of the county’s ARP funding, moving to approve the request. Commissioner Dave Cannon seconded the motion.
“Thank you very much,” Keadle said. “This will be a start.”
The Romney Parks and Rec board voted last month to keep the town’s pool closed for the 2023 summer season due to an unavoidable need for repairs and strained finances.
The Town has been seeking grant opportunities as well, and has begun working with members of the community to brainstorm ways to fundraise for the new pool facility.
