The Hampshire County Board of Education held a special/LSIC and regular meeting, their thirty-ninth (39th) meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Hampshire High School.
The following Board members were in attendance: Mr. Ed Morgan, President; Mr. Matthew Trimble, Vice President and Mr. Bernard Hott, Mrs. Corena Mongold and Ms. Kim Poland, members.
PURPOSE: A special meeting was held for the purpose of conducting student hearings. An LSIC (Local School Improvement Council) meeting with Hampshire High staff was also held as well as a regular meeting.
President Morgan called the meeting to order at 4:11 p.m.
The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
I. Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the agenda.
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mrs. Mongold seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
II. STUDENT HEARINGS:
Student hearings were held.
Because the hearings took longer than expected, Mr. Trimble made a motion to change the order of the agenda. Ms. Poland seconded the motion that passed unanimously. (Mr. Hott had arrived at this point.)
Regular Meeting – 6:30 p.m.
IV. APPEARANCE:
Kelly Cochran, Romney Ruritan Club member, discussed “Safety Town”, a program that was held last year. She requested that Board members approve the continuation of this program.
VI. HIGHLIGHTS:
A. Ann Nesbit, Family/Consumer Science Teacher at Hampshire High, and her Pro-Start students were recognized for their support (and delicious cupcakes) to our CAKE students.
B. The following students were recognized as Golden Horseshoe winners: Rachel Chapman, Capon Bridge Middle and Micah Moreland and Mason Wolford, Romney Middle. These students will travel to Charleston to be recognized at the Golden Horseshoe Ceremony at the West Virginia Culture Center.
C. The following students were recognized as WV HOSA State Leadership Conference winners: Bret Hano – 2nd place – Medical Law and Ethics; Amarie Corbin – 1st place – Pharmacology; Savannah Voit – 1st place – Nursing Assistant; Emma Custer – 2nd place – Extemporaneous Writing; Giovanna Matthews – 2nd place – Nutrition; Serenity Pitcock – 3rd place – Veterinary Science and Kaitlyn Shockey – 3rd place – Research Poster.
VII. PRESENTATIONS
A. Bret Hano, WV HOSA Reporter and 2nd place winner at the HOSA state competition, shared his experience with the HOSA program.
B. Rita Hott, German Teacher at Hampshire High, and her Exchange students shared their experiences during their latest trip.
III. LSIC MEETING:
The following LSIC members and staff were in attendance: Adam Feazell, Principal; Megan Fuller, Assistant Principal; Julie Landis, Assistant Principal; Christy Stump, Assistant Principal; Josh Kesner, Prevention Resource Officer and Ann Nebsit, Family Consumer Science Teacher.
(For full LSIC update details, facts and figures, see the complete meeting minutes on the Hampshire Review website under “School.”)
V. BUDGET HEARING:
The 2024 budget hearing was held for the public to respond and ask questions. No questions were asked.
VIII. INFORMATIONAL ITEM:
Board members were given the following informational item:
A copy of April’s Attendance Report as submitted by Amy Haines, Attendance Director.
IX. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the May 8, 2023 minutes.
Mr. Hott moved approval with Ms. Poland seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
X. CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS:
Superintendent Pancione recommended that Board members approve the following consent agenda items:
A. Finance Items:
Bills
Budget revisions
B. Personnel:
Transfer and Employment of Professional Personnel:
Transfer Denise Shaffer from Special Education Teacher at Romney Middle to Special Education Teacher at Capon Bridge Middle (401-15) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
Employ Ashley Blye as a substitute teacher (001-86) effective May 17, 2023.
Resignation and Retirement of Professional Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Jessica Mirfin as Grade 5 Teacher at Capon Bridge Elementary effective June 30, 2023.
Approve the resignation of Meaghan Stehle as an English Teacher at Hampshire High effective June 30, 2023.
Approve the resignation of Ashley Collins as a Special Education Teacher at Romney Middle effective June 30, 2023.
Transfer and Employment of Service Personnel:
Transfer Ashley Wilson from School Bus Operator for Route HH2 to School Bus Operator for Route RM8 (001-21) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
Transfer Ronald Spiker from Custodian at Hampshire High to Head Custodian at Hampshire High (501-23) effective for the 2023-2024 school year.
Resignation of Extracurricular Personnel:
Approve the resignation of Derek Thorne as Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach at Romney Middle effective May 10, 2023.
Approve the resignation of Sharon Ayers as Summer School Cook and as Summer Sports Cook effective May 11, 2023.
Approve the resignation of Galen Kuykendall as Assistant Girls’ Basketball Coach at Hampshire High effective May 9, 2023.
Other:
Permission to post for a Nutritionist to create special diet menus and oversee special needs diets for up to 6 hours per month at $30 per hour.
Volunteers:
Capon Bridge Elementary: Paul Berkeridge
Mr. Trimble moved approval with Mr. Hott seconding the motion that passed unanimously.
Complete minutes are on the Review Website.
