As the votes piled up precinct by precinct — results released 5 precincts at a time — equal parts of euphoria and relief swept across Hampshire County last Tuesday night.
Both the fire levy and the library levy passed, ensuring their vital services here for another 5 years.
In the end, the vote wasn’t even close, even though both needed 60-percent approval to be continued.
The small fire levy got 68.6-percent approval. The library levy was just behind it at 67.5 percent.
Those numbers are amazing, considering that Hampshire County had its largest turnout ever for an election, both in raw numbers (10,162) and percentage of registered voters (71.7 percent).
Conventional wisdom says the more people who vote, the worst the prospects for any levy.
Conventional wisdom says that when 2 levies are on the ballot in the same election, 1 is likely to fail and having both fail is just as bleak a prospect.
After all, when the library was on the primary ballot along with the school bond call, it lost for the first time since it was introduced in 1987.
Sure, the library levy got 57.7 percent of the vote in June, but that was shy of the 60 percent needed. A look at the totals showed that it did worse in all but 2 of Hampshire’s 23 precincts than when it was last passed in 2014.
Then last week came along.
Amid a pandemic, amid the bruising national battle for the presidency, Hampshire County ignored the conventional wisdom, saw the need and did the right thing Tuesday, passing both.
We’re glad for the county’s 8 fire companies, which will each get a share of the levy to keep them going.
We’re glad for residents who won’t see a spike in homeowner’s insurance rates — something likely to have happened if the levy failed and some fire companies went out of business.
We’re thrilled for the libraries, who now qualify for matching state funds because the county has a library levy.
We’re proud of every support of our fire companies and libraries who worked so hard to tell their stories and build support.
And we’re eternally grateful to every one of you who voted in this election. You made a difference.
