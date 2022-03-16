Ham, Bacon, Egg live auction explodes to $127,670 record
When the final gavel came down, a record $127,670 was raised for the program — 57% above the old record of $83,333.75 bid in 2019.
It was the 1st live sale since 2019. Covid-19 forced the last 2 online.
The gym was crowded; chairs were set up for bidders and onlookers on the court, while the home side bleachers were open as well.
It was flurry of gold and navy as FFA exhibitors bustled around, preparing to take their places on stage. There were 165 products to be exhibited.
Ag advisor Isaac Lewis welcomed the community to the auction, and gave a little background on the ham, bacon, egg show program, which actually began in Hampshire County in 1954 as a 4-H program. In 1965, the FFA students took it over.
By the time the 2000s rolled around, the school had a new meats facility “to better meet the needs of the customers and our students in a high school agricultural learning environment,” explained Lewis.
“And then, in 2020, we experienced the magic ‘C’ word: Covid,” he added, pointing out that the pandemic pushed the program to hold 2 online auctions in a row.
But Saturday, the live auction was back in full force.
“The kids were pumped. The audience was excited,” posted Gretta Ramsey on Facebook after the auction. Ramsey’s daughter Emma is the vice-president of HHS FFA, and Ramsey also worked in the concession stand Saturday evening. “It was a wonderful night.”
Exhibitor Caitlyn Myers also took to Facebook post-auction, adding, “Although the weather was cold and troublesome, it was truly heartwarming to see businesses come out to support (the program)…your support does not go unnoticed.”
Myers’ assessment of the weather was an accurate one, indeed: Saturday morning blew into Hampshire with snow, ice and heavy winds, which prompted school officials to keep an eye on the forecast if the auction needed to be postponed. Transportation supervisor JW See sent a call out Saturday morning at about 8 a.m., assuring folks that the auction would still be a go, though setup for the ale (originally scheduled for 9 a.m.) would be bumped back to noon.
The bitterly cold weather didn’t keep business owners, elected officials, political candidates or FFA fans from making the trek to HHS for the sale, and Lewis said the advisors and the exhibitors were thankful for it.
“We appreciate you taking the opportunity to come and support our youngsters on what’s maybe not the most perfect of weather days,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s for a good reason, and we’re sure that what happens in this gym this evening will be a whole lot hotter than what's going on outside.”
Lewis also thanked the Hampshire County judges, Terry Crouse, John Saville and Bill Roomsburg, and introduced Rewa and Wayne Sherrard, of Capon Bridge’s Sherrard Auction Company, who took the lead at the sale.
Exhibitors beamed, the Sherrards shouted and bidders took their shot at giving back to the FFA community. The 3-plus hour long event was a successful return to in-person auctions for HHS FFA after their 2-year online hiatus.
