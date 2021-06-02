And what a season it was.
The larger “Girls on the Run” program was founded in 1996, and it has an Eastern Panhandle section that includes girls from Hampshire County.
This region of the program is led by Brianna Stock, who said that Hampshire spring season was a “great one” this year.
The program usually relies on schools and teachers to volunteer as Girls on the Run coaches, Stock said, but with the schools still in pandemic-mode, Stock said the organization had to regroup and make a new plan.
“We’ve run it (in the past) with a clear-cut model that works, but this year, with Covid, teachers were completely maxed out,” Stock said.
She described the new model as a “community-based model,” and the girls teamed up with the Hampshire Wellness and Fitness Center to complete their season.
“We had 16 teams overall and 135 girls in total, which is a little less than half of what we usually get,” Stock described. “We were really pleased.”
Taking a season off really wasn’t in the cards for the program, even with the pandemic, Stock said. In fact, the pandemic really cemented the need for the program in the community.
“We knew we had to offer this program to girls in the area because it’s a critical program,” she explained. “We show them how to deal with their emotions, keep positive relationships, how to deal with stress. And now everything with Covid, it’s needed now more than ever.”
The organization is more than just a running group. They focus on social and emotional lessons for girls, and it’s always reinforced through physical activity. Skills like learning how to set goals (and celebrating when those goals are reached) is core to the credo of Girls on the Run.
Stock said at the end of every season, the girls run a 5k. It’s not competitive, she said, but celebratory.
“It’s a long way to run for an adult, so you can imagine for these kids,” she said proudly.
Usually the 5k is held in Winchester, but to keep numbers small, the girls ran at Hampshire Park with just their families and running buddies.
With the close of the season, Stock looked back and commented on the effect the program has on the runners.
“You definitely see a transformation in these girls,” she stated. “We get a lot more girls who are shy, unsure of themselves and they very slowly see themselves as runners and becoming more confident and excited about it.”
She added a piece of wisdom that she shares with the runners when they’re having a tough time: “There are going to be days when it’s going to be hard. As long as you’re moving forward.”
Right now, the organization is recruiting for their fall season, which Stock hopes will be back to normal. For more information on the organization, how to volunteer or how to register, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/.
