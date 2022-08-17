Finish line for old hospital demo, abatement in March
Development Authority looking to ‘streamline’ project
ROMNEY — The old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site in Romney should be completely abated, demolished and ready to rock into its next stage of life as an elementary school in March, Economic Development Authority director Eileen Johnson told the school board at Monday night’s meeting.
Johnson presented a few updates about the old HMH site to the board at their regular meeting, detailing both where the site was currently in the abatement process and what the next steps will be.
“It’s been a lengthy process,” she said.
Phase 1 was the abatement process – the removal of primary asbestos contaminants located within the structure itself.
Phase 2 is demolition of the structure and the final remediation of the soil contaminants.
Finally, phase 3 is the final abatement of the building’s crawl space, which, Johnson remarked, needs to be done in concurrence with phase 2 in order for the demolition to be “streamlined.”
Right now, the site is between phase 1 and 2, and Johnson’s timeline noted that phase 2 should begin in December – or sooner.
“We’re trying to be able to complete the processes as timely as possible,” she said, “depending on the kind of winter we have.”
Board president Ed Morgan admitted that the unknown factors – such as the level of contamination in the structure’s crawl space – scares him a little, but Johnson replied, “I don’t anticipate any unknowns in phase 3.”
Johnson had a few questions for the board Monday night as well, beginning by asking how long it would take to build the new West Elementary School on the old hospital site.
“Between 18 and 24 months,” Pancione said.
That being the case, Johnson asked the board to consider the future of the School Street property, the property the board is swapping with the EDA for the HMH site.
Once the swap is completed, Johnson pointed out, it may be 3-plus years until the EDA can actually repurpose or market the School Street property – and Romney’s business park is out of build space.
“This is probably one of your better properties,” she said. “I’ve got interest already in future occupancy of this space for development.”
Her idea for the board: consider turning over the current Central Office property over as is to the EDA to be used as a multi-tenant business space.
“That would be a win-win for us,” Pancione admitted, rather than demolishing the site – which was the original plan in the agreement between the school board and the EDA. There was no decision made by the board Monday night, though Morgan said they would revisit it at a future meeting.
The project itself should be completed in early spring around March.
