A Jan. 13 rockslide has closed all northbound and southbound lanes on Route 522 west of Winchester.
Route 522 lanes are closed from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road).
Detour:
For Route 522 North, there will be a right lane closure south of Route 654 (Marple Road) with traffic detouring south on Route 654, and then head west on Route 679 (Indian Hollow Road), then north on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road), then south on Route 684 to Route 522.
For Route 522 South, a left lane closrue will be located north of Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). Traffic will be detoured north on Route 684, then south on Route 600 (North Hayfield Road), then east on Route 50, to north on Route 37 and then back onto Route 522.
Emergency vehicles will still be allowed to use the closed Route 522 lanes.
Immediately following the 11 p.m. rockslide on Jan. 13, the Route 522 northbound lanes were closed by VDOT. After inspection the following day, a more significant failure was discovered just above the rockslide location. Repairs began up top, and proceeded down.
This afternoon (Tuesday, Jan. 24), additional cracks and slope failures have continued, pushing VDOT to close all lanes of Route 522 in that location.
As of right now, it is unknown when the lanes will reopen.
