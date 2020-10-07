Hampshire County votes again this fall on the library levy — one last chance to save our libraries before they are forced to close.
Free public libraries are one of the cornerstones of a free society, providing materials and services free to all citizens, no matter who they are or what their income level.
People use libraries to experience new ideas, and also to find jobs. They use libraries to further their educations, and to relax and explore new life experiences through movies and fiction. They gather at the library in groups meeting to pursue common ends, or simply seek out a quiet corner in a place where everyone is welcome.
Children enjoy collections of materials created just for them. When education goes online and they lack the Internet they need, they can come to the library, even sitting outside, and use free Wi-Fi to give them the connections they need — available to adults too.
I spent a couple of years teaching library science as a Fulbright Lecturer in Brazil, back in the mid-’70s, when even the military government in place at that time knew the value of libraries, as did the U.S. government which runs the Fulbright program.
Brazil turned to foreign professors to teach their teachers, helping prepare a new generation of library science instructors.
These instructors prepared students to run government-funded libraries in even the smallest rural town, promoting literacy and supporting education, as Brazil sought to advance from a developing country to a world power.
The Brazilian government funds libraries — as local governments do in much of the United States.
In West Virginia, however, people must agree to pay for libraries through a levy. No levy, no libraries.
A clear majority — 58 percent — of Hampshire County voters voted for the library levy in June. It failed because levies require 60-percent approval.
As a result, the county’s 2 public libraries — the Hampshire County Public Library and the Capon Bridge Public Library — were hit with a 60-percent budget cut, effective July 1.
Their remaining funding comes from the state, based on the local support received the previous year, and will vanish next July if the levy fails again.
Who suffers if the libraries close? Apparently a lot of people, since last year at HCPL 67,883 books and videos were checked out by library users, with another 7,355 accessed electronically — and that doesn’t count the people who used library materials without checking them out, or who used the library for other purposes — like meetings or Internet access.
From story hours and crafts projects for toddlers to databases of useful information and computer terminals for adults taking college courses online, the libraries help with education at all levels — and they support our homeschoolers too. Without the resources the library provides, where will they go?
Since not everyone can easily get to one of the county’s libraries, many of the most valuable resources have been made available electronically, accessible to anyone with a computer and a library card.
There are databases for job hunters, tutorials on computer and job skills, and access to help from government agencies like the IRS, Medicare and the Veterans Administration, along with foreign language tutorials and free college courses.
There is entertainment too — take a look at the ebooks under “materials” on the HCPL website, and the Kanopy database — free movies for anyone with a library card (which is also free).
Inside library buildings are printers, copy machines, and free notary public services, along with computers with Internet access freely available to anyone with a library card.
For those bringing their laptops, there is free Wi-Fi too.
If the levy is not approved in November, state funding ends on June 30, 2021 — and with no funding left, the libraries will be forced to close.
All access to library materials and services for the citizens of Hampshire County will be lost, and the county will be the poorer for it.
To save the libraries and restore their funding, please vote for the library levy.
Sydney Maurer spent 40 years teaching public services in university MLIS programs. She lives east of Augusta.
