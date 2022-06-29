ROMNEY — After its doors closed permanently at the end of this school year, the John J. Cornwell school is now eyeing its next chapter: the auction block.
At Monday night’s meeting, the school board unanimously moved to begin the process for the sale of the school in Levels, which, after enrollment dwindled to about 20 students, was officially closed when school ended earlier this summer.
Treasurer Denise Hott explained to the 5 board members Monday that the property must go through a live auction, and Superintendent Jeff Pancione admitted that the school’s property – which is split between 2 deeds – has had a bit of interest.
As far as the contents within the school, Pancione explained that the JJC teachers and staff had 1st pick, and then the teachers and administrators at other schools in the county have been following suit.
In April of 2021, the board officially decided to explore the emotionally charged closure of the almost 60-year-old school. At the time, the school only had 54 students. This past year, the school’s population had dwindled to 21 kids.
When the 3 new schools in Hampshire County are built, 5 of the 6 elementary schools here will be consolidated (with the sole exception of Capon Bridge Elementary). Due to operation costs, the pending consolidation and the shrinking enrollment numbers, the board sealed the fate of the Levels school in November.
While the impassioned discussions to close the school split the board (the final vote ended up 4-1, with board president Debbie Champ the only “no” vote), board member Matthew Trimble pointed out last spring that just because JJC is closed, doesn't mean its role in the community disappears. He used the Grassy Lick school as an example.
“After its closure, I’m sure it was a loss for the community, but it’s become a great place for the fall festival, car fests, weddings, birthdays and countless things for the community,” Trimble said last April. “It has had its chance to blossom and be used by the community. At John J., no matter what goes there in the future, it has the same potential.”
