LOST RIVER — Hardy Telecommunications has been named a Smart Rural Community provider by NTCA, the Rural Broadband Association.
SRCs are a national network of communities powered by innovative rural broadband providers that are building a brighter future for small-town America. The program promotes rural broadband and its role in supporting innovative economic development, effective education, efficient energy distribution and use, state-of-the-art health care and other important issues for rural America.
In order to receive recognition as an SRC provider, Hardy Telecommunications was required to affirm that it offers 25 megabytes-per-second downloads and 3 Mbps uploads to at least 50% of its service area; that it has broadband subscription rates of at least 50%; and that it is committed to program principles of collaboration and innovation.
As a result of Hardy Telecommunications’ national recognition, Hardy County will now be included as a Smart Rural Community in program materials and online at www.smartruralcommunity.com, joining a national network of similarly innovative communities.
“The community of Hardy County salutes Hardy Telecommunications for its hard work to meet these standards, which enable our residents to fully participate in today’s connected society,” said Mallie Combs, executive director of the Hardy County Rural Development Authority. “Because of access to high-speed Internet, our community provides its residents with educational and economic opportunities on par with those in the most connected regions of America.”
NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield also recognized Hardy Telecommunications for this achievement, noting, “We are so excited to welcome another Smart Rural Community provider into this growing network of innovative broadband providers delivering the Internet’s fastest speeds in some of the most remote and rural communities of our country. I applaud Hardy Telecommunications and Hardy County for their commitment to enabling cutting-edge technologies that drive innovation and promote economic development in their region and nationwide.”
Hardy General Manager Scott Sherman said the company was committed to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves.
“Rural areas deserve the same broadband speeds that urban areas receive, and our OneNet network provides those speeds. That access and all the innovation and opportunities that come with it are critical in today’s world,” he said.
Hardy Telecommunications is a non-profit cooperative dedicated to bringing affordable broadband internet service to the citizens of Hardy County and surrounding areas. The company offers services through OneNet, Hardy County’s 1st fiber-to-the-home network.
