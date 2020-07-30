WANTED - Attempted First Degree Murder
Tha Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking information leading to the whereabouts of Wes Allen Barret, last known address of Springfield, WV.
Barret is wanted in connection to a stabbing that occurred on July 19, 2020 at a residence on Purgitsville Pike. Deputies report that Barret fled the residence prior to their arrival. Warrants were obtained through Hampshire County Magistrate Court for Attempted First Degree Murder.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894. Anonymous tips can be made using the sheriff’s office website at www.hampshirecountysheriffwv.com
